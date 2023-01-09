Tuesday's Boys Basketball Schedule
Carencro at Teurlings, Abbeville at Comeaux, Opelousas at New Iberia, North Central at Southside; Rayne at Cecilia, Menard at Eunice, David Thibodaux at Lafayette Christian, North Vermilion a Church Point, Northside at East Ascension, St. Thomas More at Westgate, Opelousas at New Iberia, Beau Chene at Northwest, Rayne at Cecilia, Beau Chene at Northwest, North Vermilion at Church Point, Avoyelles at Port Barre, Abbeville at Comeaux, Kaplan at Crowley, St. Martinville at Erath, Notre Dame at Lake Arthur, Acadiana Renaissance at West St. Mary, Ascension Episcopal at Catholic-NI, Franklin at Delcambre, Highland Baptist at Loreauville, Lafayette Renaissance at Sacred Heart, North Central at Southside, Basile at Opelousas Catholic, Slaughter at St. Edmund, VB Glencoe at Highland Baptist, Hanson at Jeanerette, Pine Prairie at Westminster, Vermilion Catholic at Covenant Christian, Highland Baptist at Loreauville, JS Clark at Hathaway, Episcopal of Acadiana at Lacassine, Plainview at Northside Christian.
Tuesday's Girls Basketball Schedule
New Iberia at David Thibodaux, Highland Baptist at Southside, Rayne at Eunice, Southern Lab at Lafayette Christian, North Vermilion at Church Point, Westgate at Hamilton Christian, Breaux Bridge at Opelousas, Cecilia at Livonia, Northwest at St. Amant, Port Barre at Family Christian, Kaplan at Crowley, St. Martinville at Erath, Acadiana Renaissance at West St. Mary, Ascension Episcopal at Catholic-NI, Basile at Opelousas Catholic, Slaughter at St. Edmund, Pine Prairie at Westminster, Highland Baptist at Southside, Hanson at Jeanerette, Vermilion Catholic at Covenant, JS Clark at Hathaway, Plainview at Northside Christian.