Tuesday’s Baseball Schedule
Acadiana at New Iberia, Sam Houston Carencro, Comeaux at Lafayette, Southside at Barbe, Breaux Bridge at Cecilia, Teurlings at David Thibodaux, Rayne at Eunice, North Vermilion at Lafayette Christian, Northside at St. Thomas More, Livonia at Opelousas, Westgate at Loreauville, Northwest at Abbeville, Church Point at Westlake, Kaplan at Crowley, St. Martinville at Erath, Opelousas Catholic at Iota, Bell City at Mamou, St. Edmund at Port Barre, Ascension Episcopal at St Thomas Aquinas, Grand Lake at Notre Dame, Gueydan at East Beauregard, Hanson at Highland Baptist, Centerville at Jeanerette, Lacassine at Midland, Episcopal of Acadiana at Hathaway, Westminster-LAF at Fairview.
Tuesday’s Softball Schedule
Acadiana at Sulphur, Barbe at Southside, Carencro at Sam Houston, New Iberia at Comeaux, Loreauville at Lafayette, Opelousas at Beau Chene, Cecilia at Livonia, David Thibodaux at St.Thomas More, Eunice at LaGrange, Northside at Lafayette Christian, Rayne at Leesville, North Vermilion at Teurlings Catholic, Abbeville at Kaplan, Crowley at Erath, Ville Platte at Pine Prairie, Delcambre at Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-NI at West St. Mary, Grand Lake at Notre Dame, Highland Baptist at Houma Christian, Jeanerette at Hanson Memorial, False River at Opelousas Catholic, Westminster Christian at Sacred Heart, Covenant Christian at Vermillion Catholic.