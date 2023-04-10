Tuesday’s baseball schedule
Carencro at Lafayette, Southside at Comeaux, New Iberia at Sam Houston, Breaux Bridge at Ascension Episcopal, Opelousas at Cecilia, Eunice at Leesville, District Tournament at North Vermilion, DeRidder at Rayne, District Tournament at Teurlings, Iota at Port Barre, Kaplan at Delcambre, Pine Prairie at Mamou, Northwest at Ville Platte, St. Martinville at Franklin, Acadiana Renaissance at Loreauville, Vinton at Notre Dame, Gueydan at Westminster, Highland Baptist at Centerville, Covenant Christian at Jeanerette, Opelousas Catholic at Iowa, St. Edmund at Kinder, Central Catholic at Vermilion Catholic, Westminster-LAF at Fairview, Hathaway at Midland, Episcopal of Acadiana at Bell City.
Tuesday's softball schedule
Sam Houston at Acadiana, Carencro at Crowley, Acadiana Renaissance Charter at New Iberia, Southside at Sulphur, Church Point at Breaux Bridge, Opelousas at Iota, David Thibodeaux, Eunice at Jennings, St. Thomas More at Catholic-NI, Gueydan at Abbeville, Opelousas Catholic at Iota, Northside Christian at Kaplan, Highland Baptist at Ascension Episcopal, Loreauville at Sacred Heart, Vinton at Notre Dame, Hanson Memorial at Delcambre.