ST. MARTINVILLE – Steven Blanco didn’t have a timeframe on when he would make a decision on his college future.
He figured he’d know when the time was right to commit.
Apparently, that time has come as the St. Martinville running back issued a verbal pledge to the UL Ragin’ Cajuns football program on Wednesday.
“I definitely believe it is a very good decision for me,” Blanco said of his commitment to the Cajuns. “Coach (Michael) Desormeaux really made me feel at home during my visits there. I built a relationship with them, and I just felt it was the right place for me.”
The decision to commit to the Cajuns comes less than a week after Blanco narrowed the list of teams from nine to three - ultimately choosing UL over Louisiana Tech and Arkansas State. Blanco also had offers from Troy, ULM, Charlotte, Memphis, Tulane and Alcorn State.
“It’s just the way I felt during the times that I visited UL,” Blanco said. “I camped there this past Sunday; I attended their Junior Day and saw some of their practices a couple of months ago. It just felt right.”
Although being able to stay close to home is a bonus, it didn’t play a major role in Blanco’s decision to choose the Cajuns.
“I know what I’m looking for in a school,” Blanco said. “I’m looking for someone to show me that I’m the guy they really want. I got that from coach Des, coach (Matt) Bergeron and coach Tim (Leger). They showed me that they wanted me the most.”
With the Cajuns, Blanco will reunite with former St. Martinville teammate Harvey Broussard, whom he says he spoke to prior to his decision.
“The thing that I like about UL is the culture,” Blanco said. “It’s a family, they stick together as one. When I talked to Harvey before I committed, he said the same thing.”
Blanco, a 5-11, 205-pound running back, is coming off arguably the best season of his high school career.
As a junior, Blanco rushed for 2,213 yards and 30 touchdowns on 159 carries en route to earning Class 3A All-State first-team honors and being named the Offensive Most Valuable Player in District 6-3A as well as the Acadiana Advocate’s Small School All-Metro team.
“I like to compare my running style to (former NFL player) Marshawn Lynch,” Blanco said. “I can run over a defender, and I can make you miss in the open field.”
While he isn’t sure if he’ll sign during the early signing period in December or in February, Blanco is happy with his decision and focused on the upcoming season as he believes the best is yet to come for him and St. Martinville.
“UL is getting a humble and hard-working player who is ready to come in and compete,” Blanco said. “Last year was good, but this year is going to be even better. I’m going to be more focused, especially with it being my senior year. I want to leave with a bang.”