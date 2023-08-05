WHAT WE KNOW
The motto of the 2023 Vermilion Catholic Screaming Eagles football team is simply....."In John-John we trust."
John-John being junior quarterback Jonathon Dartez who is entering his third year as the starting quarterback. He started five games as a freshman when Mikey Bazar was out with an injury and started all of last season while leading the runner-up Eagles to the Select Division IV state championship game.
"He understands that he has to take a leadership role," VC head coach Broc Prejean said. "He has to be a loud voice on the field and in the locker room as well.
"I'm excited to see him take the initiative and say 'this is my team and it's going to run through me. Yes, I've had accolades in the past but this is a new season.'"
As for the rest of the team, Prejean had a senior-laden class last year that have now moved on. There will be a number of new starting faces in the lineup, but that doesn't mean they are inexperienced.
"They may not have starting experience but they played a lot of second-halves of games last year so they know the schemes and what's expected of them.
"There is no doubt that (offensive coordinator) Brodie Savoie is going to develop players and get the most out of them."
On the defensive side of the ball, former North Vermilion head coach Brett Blakey takes over as defensive coordinator and has gone about replacing the nine defensive starters that graduated, including Class A All-State linebacker Ashton Belaire.
"Coach Blakey has done some of the same things that (former DC Nate Wiggins) Coach Wiggins has done to make sure that all 11 players on defense trust each other and have each other's back."
What we don't know
The biggest unknown for VC is simply the fact that no one knows how the new starters will react when the light come on Friday night.
"How are our kids going to react to the baptism of fire," Prejean said. "We have a tough schedule (the opening three weeks are Catholic High, Ascension Episcopal and Loreauville - all expected to be Class 2A playoff teams this year.) and it's going to be exciting to see them grow up.
"We had a similar situation two years ago with the class that just graduated and they turned out to be one of the most successful classes in school history."
How we see it
In recent years, Vermilion Catholic has reloaded each year, not rebuilt. This year should be no exception despite the lack of experienced starters on the team.
With Dartez pulling the trigger on offense, the Eagles should be able to more than compensate for any struggles the team may face early in the season as the new starters learn and understand the new roles. Look for Vermilion Catholic to again challenge for the district crown and make another deep run in the playoffs.
Players to watch
Jonathon Dartez QB, 5-9, 170, Jr.
Dartez helped lead the team to a semifinal berth two years ago and the state title game last year. "He is the leader and he needs to step up into being more of a leader this year," Prejean said.
Tyjh Williams RB/FS, 5-10, 170, Jr.
Williams takes over running back duties this year for the graduated Tiki Moore and he continues in the defensive secondary at free safety.
Jackson Trahan NG-OT, 6-1, 205, Jr.
Trahan has been a starter for the past two seasons. "We're going to lean on him to be the voice of the offensive line," Prejean said.
Allen McLain LB, 5-11, 180, Jr.
"He's kind of that swiss army knife player that we can plug in on the back half of the defense went down." Prejean said. "He comes back with a lot of experience for us this year."
Joe Langlinais LB, 5-9, 175, Jr.
A new starters this year for the Eagles on defense but according to Prejean, he learned under Belaire and has tried to pattern his game after the All-State great.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Ethan Landry (5-9, 165, Sr.)*
WR Ross Dartez (5-8, 160, Jr.)*
WR Hudson Hebert (5-11, 175, Jr.)
TE Andrew Prejean (5-11, 185, Sr.)
OT Jackson Trahan (6-1, 205, Jr.)*
OG Gabe Boudreaux (5-9, 180, Jr)
C Connor Golden (6-3, 310, Sr.)
OG Jackson Dubois (5-10, 175 Jr)
OT Jayden Sons (5-10, 205, So)
QB Jonathan Dartez (5-9, 170, Jr.)*
RB Tyjh Williams (5-10, 170, Sr.)*
Defense
DT Gabe Boudreaux (5-9, 180, Jr.)*
DT Jackson Dubois (5-10, 175, Jr.)
NG Jackson Trahan (6-1, 205, Jr.)
LB Caleb Guidry (5-9, 170, Soph.)
LB Allen McLain (5-11, 180, Jr.)
LB Joe Langlinais (5-9, 175, Jr.)
LB Luke McLain (5-8, 160, Soph.)
LB Ethan Landry (5-9, 165, Sr.)
CB Jyrin Bessard (5-7, 140, Jr.)
CB Phillip Summers (5-10, 165, Sr.)
FS Ty Williams (5-10, 175, Sr.)
Coaches
Head coach: Broc Prejean
Assistant coaches: Brett Blakey (DC), Brodie Savoie (OL), John Thompson (DL), Jonathan Pry (WR), Bobby McDonald (QBs), Dillon Briggs (RB/LB), Shannon Cormier (DB).
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 CATHOLIC-NI
Sept. 8 Ascension Episcopal
Sept. 15 Loreauville
Sept. 22 ERATH
Sept. 29 HIGHLAND BAPTIST
Oct. 6 Covenant Christian
Oct. 13 Jeanerette
Oct. 20 CENTERVILLE
Oct. 26 Central Catholic
Nov. 3 HANSON
2022 Results
Beat Catholic-NI 30-0
Beat Ascension Episcopal 48-24
Beat Loreauville 28-0
Beat Erath 34-0
Beat Highland Baptist 48-0
Beat Covenant Christian 57-6
Beat Jeanerette 53-0
Beat Centerville 43-0
Beat Central Catholic 44-7
Beat Hanson 49-0
Playoffs
Beat Cedar Creek 31-7
Beat Southern Lab 17-7
Beat St. Martin's Episcopal 41-7
Lost Ouachita Christian 28-14 (State Finals)
Last 5 years
2022: 13-1 (state runner-up)
2021: 8-4
2020: 8-1
2019: 10-2
2018: 11-2