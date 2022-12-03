ABBEVILLE - As usual this season, when Vermilion Catholic needed a stand or a big play to turn the momentum around, the defense stepped up and took control.
On Friday night during the Eagles Division IV Select semifinals, the visiting No. 4 seed St. Martin's Episcopal Saints were driving to attempt to tie the game at 14-14 heading into halftime.
The Saints got inside the VC 20 with less than four minutes left in the second quarter when VC's defense stepped up, stopped the Saints on three straight plays and when the Saints went for the field goal on fourth down to cut the lead to 14-10, St. Martin's missed the field goal.
Spurred on by the defensive stop, Vermilion Catholic dominated the rest of the way with a 41-7 thrashing of the visiting Saints to advance to the Division IV championship game.
The Eagles took the opening kick of the second half, matched down the field and finished an almost six-minute drive with a 2-yard touchdown run from Travin Moore for a 21-7 lead which started a run of 27 unanswered points.
"I'm surprised but I'm not surprised about what these kids do since Week 4," VC head coach Broc Prejean said. "Their effort, their resolve, their commitment to what they want to accomplishment. We just give them the game plan and get out of their way."
With the win, VC will play Ouachita Christian in the championship game Thursday night in the Caesar's Superdome. No. 3 seed Ouachita Chtristian beat No, 10 seed Ascension Catholic 42-14 in the other semifinal Friday.
The Eagles won in part by stopping St. Martin's sophomore sensation running back Harlem Berry. who rushed for 2,218 yards and 36 touchdowns this year for the Saints.
VC held him to 60 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries and held the Saints offense to 120 total yards and a team that had averaged just over 30 points per game this year to seven.
"I had many sleepless nights this past week thinking about how we were going to stop him," Prejean said. "It was a tall task.
"Coach (Frank) Gendusa came in with a great game plan to milk the clock and limit our possessions but our defense was able to get them into third and long and fourth and long. Yes, they converted a few of them but we knew they couldn't sustain that against our defense."
Converting a few third and fourth and longs on its second possession of the game allowed St. Martin's to tie the game at 7-0 in the second quarter but outside of than drive and the one before halftime, the Saints were not able to solve the VC defense.
And when the Eagles' offense got untracked, it was a rough night for the Saints.
"They just wore us out," Gendusa said. "We just got beat by a better club tonight.
"They were physical, they stayed with their game plan. We played with them for a good half but we just don't have the reserves that they have.
"They just beat us upfront. No excuses. When you play a great team you have to play great. We played hard and well but not at a level to overcome their players."
While the VC defense was doing its job, the offense wasn't far behind.
The Eagles got on the board first with a nine yard touchdown pass from Jonathon Dartez to Ashton Belaire and then took the lead for good on a 28 yard strike from Dartez to Ross Dartez.
The VC sophomore quarterback finished the night with 75 yards and two touchdown passing and Tyjh Williams finished with 119 yards and two touchdowns rushing while Moore finished with 89 yards and two scores on the ground as the Eagles rolled up 376 yards of offense in the win.
""The message at halftime was let's go lean on them and that's what we did in the second half," Prejean said. "The plan coming in was to wear them out and that's what we did.
"That's classic football and that's our identity right now."
Now the Eagles head to the Dome for a chance at their first state title since 2013.
"Two years ago we lost in the semifinals and these seniors, who were sophomores then, have been carrying that load," Prejean said. "We got that monkey off our back and now we're going to try to finish this out."