There are a couple of surprise teams that will vie for a state championship this week at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, but not in select Division IV where perennial powers Vermilion Catholic and Ouachita Christian are the last two standing.
The top-seeded Screamin' Eagles will meet No. 3 Ouachita Christian — also the Eagles — for all the marbles at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Vermilion Catholic (13-0) won state titles in 2003 and 2013. Ouachita Christian (12-1), which is making its fourth straight championship appearance, won in '85, '97, '00, '11, '12, '14 and '19.
"Coach (Steven) Fitzhugh is one of the best guys I've met in this profession," VC coach Broc Prejean said of the Ouachita Christian coach. "I've appreciated his friendship over the years. It makes it all the more exciting for us to go up against a team that has solidified itself as one of the premier programs in the state, which is what we want to be."
OCS edged the Eagles 36-34 in overtime in the 2020 semifinals. Drew Lege's 60-yard TD pass to John Robert Allums with 28 seconds left sent the game into overtime where a 2-point conversion made the difference.
"That was one of the crazier games I've been involved with," Prejean said. "It was an awesome game, but it was tough being on the losing side."
OCS reached the final by defeating No. 14 Sacred Heart, No. 6 Glenbrook and No. 10 Ascension Catholic. In the quarterfinals, OCS stopped a 2-point conversion with 1:07 remaining to advance past Glenbrook 28-27.
OCS quarterback Landon Graves has completed 175 of 227 passes (77.09%) for 2,599 yards and 31 touchdowns. Last week, Graves broke the school's career touchdown record. The 6-foot, 165-pound senior has added 486 yards rushing on 73 attempts with nine TDs.
"He is an all-around athlete who has gotten significant playing time since he was a freshman," Prejean said. "He has a quick release and has been responsible for a lot of production during his career."
Eleven OCS receivers have caught touchdown passes, led by Tate Hamby's 48 receptions for 737 yards and eight TDs. Senior Broc Hogan (6-2, 180) has 28 catches for 460 yards and four TDs. Mason Minvielle (26-357, two TDs), Zach White (18-345, five TDs), and Drew Dougan (16-196, three TDs) give Graves several options.
"No. 13 is a tall, long receiver with the ability to go up and get jump balls," Prejean said of Hamby, a 6-1, 160-pound junior. "They distribute the ball well. No. 4 (Hogan) is a heck of a receiver. The tight end (Dougan) and the fullback (White) help make sure that you can't key on one receiver."
Hamby has been a weapon on special teams, averaging 24.6 yards per kickoff return and 27.5 per punt return.
White (6-0, 185) leads OCS in rushing with 973 yards on 148 carries with 18 TDs. The Eagles have averaged 6.6 yards per carry while rushing for 2,157 yards and 32 TDs.
Juniors Ryder Bentley (6-6, 270) and Breaux Lecroy (6-8, 350) anchor what Prejean describes as "a massive offensive line."
Vermilion Catholic counters with dual-threat sophomore quarterback Johnathan Dartez (1,391 yards, 16 TDs rushing; 1,297 yards, 18 TDs passing).
VC has six receivers with between 134 and 232 yards receiving, while Tyjh Williams (69-852, nine TDs) is the leading rusher.
OCS defensive standouts include 6-1, 205-pound linebacker Noah Lovelady (127 tackles, 16 tackles for losses), junior end Ben Devall (6-3, 240) and Hamby, who has five interceptions.
"Lovelady was tough to deal with two years ago when he was a freshman," Prejean said. "Devall really stands out. His brother (Denzel) played for Alabama. Their secondary is very sound. They don't bite on anything."
As he said before last week's 41-7 win over No. 4 St. Martin's Episcopal, Prejean expects Thursday's game to come down to turnovers.
Ascension Catholic moved the ball effectively against OCS last week with 380 total yards, but the Bulldogs threw five interceptions with two returned for touchdowns.
Glenbrook suffered the same fate, fumbling four times inside its 20 with a blocked punt resulting in another OCS score.
"We can't give them opportunities," Prejean said. "We have to make them sustain drives when we can. OCS is a great football team. If you give them multiple opportunities with turnovers, they become even greater."