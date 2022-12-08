The Vermilion Catholic Eagles were looking to complete a perfect season, but they didn’t have quite enough against the Ouachita Christian Eagles Thursday night at the Caesars Superdome.
Vermilion Catholic kept things close for most of the way in the Division IV Select state championship game, but a series of turnovers ended up costing them a 14-0 season in what ended up a 28-14 defeat to Ouachita Christian.
This was Vermilion Catholic’s first trip back to the Superdome since 2013, and head coach Broc Prejean was proud of his team’s effort even though they fell short.
“I’m so proud of our guys,” Prejean said. “I’m so proud of the grit, the determination they showed. Really and truly it’s one of the first times we trailed all year, and the poise and character they showed in those moments was what tonight was about for me. I’m proud of the character of these kids.”
The turnover ratio was three in favor of Ouachita Christian after a trio of interceptions from Vermilion Catholic sophomore quarterback Saul Dartez.
“They (Ouachita Christian) played a heck of a ball game,” Prejean said. “They were fast, physical and as advertised. They were an impressive team to watch on film and were even more impressive in person. They forced some turnovers, capitalized on them and made some plays. We knew going up against them was going to be a battle.”
Vermilion Catholic’s defense had been stingy all season, having limited opponents to less than a touchdown a game, but stopping Ouachita Christian’s offense proved to be a challenge.
“Defensively, we practiced exactly what they (Ouachita Christian) had shown all week,” Prejean said. “We tried different formations to see if we could move their box out a little bit, but they were pretty stubborn in what they were going to do. Kudos to them. Nothing they did necessarily surprised us, but they played a really hard game, a very physical game.”
Ouachita Christian saw senior quarterback Landon Graves shine as well as senior running back Zachary White, who were responsible for all four of the team’s touchdowns.
“(Landon) Graves is a heck of a quarterback,” Prejean said. “Kid has been doing it awhile. We saw him as a sophomore at running back, and I think he’s responsible for 110 touchdowns over at OCS. We knew they were going to put some points up, but we didn’t bow our heads in the sand. They just made some plays when they needed to make them. Eleven (White) ran tough.”
The star of the show, however, was Ouachita Christian two-way standout Broc Hogan, who led the team in receiving and also recorded two of the three interceptions.
“He (Hogan) had not played defense until this year,” Ouachita Chrisitan coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “That just shows the attitude of our seniors, our players. He had pretty much been an offense only guy the past three years, but he came in confident this summer and has played at DB all season long and was great for us.”
“The second one I picked off, I saw them running,” Hogan said. “And I just jumped it. I thought it was the right thing to do.”
Vermilion Catholic’s running game was contained besides Dartez, who ran for a game-high 134 yards, but he struggled to get enough going through the air to lead his team back.
“I think that was the worst first half we ever played,” Dartez said. “But we were still only down 7-14, so I was very pleased with that, but I think in the second half was when it came down. Me just committing turnovers and them (Ouachita Christian) scoring on them.”
Vermilion Catholic kept fighting until the end as evidenced by an opportunistic fumble recovery touchdown to cut the lead to 14, and there appears to be hope for an even better season next year with Dartez only a sophomore.
“I’m proud of this senior group and these underclassmen,” Prejean said. “The community, I love that they traveled. We’ve had 13 really, really good nights this year, and we’re not going to let this one tough one overshadow all of that success. It stings. I’m disappointed for these young men, but man, I know they put a lot of smiles on people’s faces this season.”