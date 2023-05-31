CARENCRO – Carencro High’s Thomas Tillery has been an integral part of the Bears’ baseball program for nearly a decade.
And while he enjoyed every minute of his time at Carencro, Tillery received an opportunity that he just couldn’t pass up.
After nine years – seven as a head coach - of roaming the Bears’ dugout, Tillery is departing to take over as the head baseball coach of the Sulphur Golden Tors.
“It’s hard to describe how great of an opportunity this is,” Tillery said. “It’s a God opportunity. I’ve been praying about it and as the year went on, the job just became more and more attractive. We’re talking about a top 5 program in the state. It’s an amazing opportunity and I’m honored and extremely blessed to get the opportunity.”
Tillery replaces Sam Moore, who announced in February that he would be retiring. Moore, who previously coached Leesville, Iowa, and Vinton, was at the helm of Sulphur’s baseball program since 2016.
“I had some friends that asked me about it and I told them that I was focusing on Carencro and our upcoming season,” Tillery recalled. “As the season went on, my name kept popping up and I was asked if I would be interested. After the season, I interviewed, and it went well. I prayed to God and said, ‘if this is meant to be, then let it happen.”
And it did.
Tillery, whose Bears finished the season 14-22 overall and reached the Division I select regionals where they were defeated by eventual state champion Jesuit, said it was hard to leave Carencro.
“Carencro has been really good to me,” said Tillery, who led the Bears to the Class 5A quarterfinals in 2017. “The players, parents and the community have all been really good to me. I wish I could have brought them a state championship. But I knew after praying about it that it was time for something different. It was time for a fresh start.”
In Sulphur, Tillery takes over a program that has reached the state semifinals in each of the past two seasons. This past season, the Tors, who are losing 15 seniors to graduation, were 34-5 overall and lost in the Division I non-select semis to Barbe, which went on to win the state championship.
“Carencro has been my home and two of my three children were born in Lafayette,” Tillery said. “I’m truly going to miss it. Change is always tough, but this is a job that comes open once in a lifetime.”
Among the big draws for Tillery to Sulphur were the resources, the facilities and the number of kids interested in playing baseball.
“The resources are endless,” Tillery said. “They set you up for success with the facilities and the community is very supportive. You also have a plethora of athletes to choose from and a team with about 45 to 50 kids on it.”
Tillery will hold baseball tryouts on June 5 and 6 and he expects there will be nearly four dozen students in attendance.
“I expect to have about 40 to 45 players at the tryouts in Sulphur, where at Carencro, we’d have 10 to 12,” Tillery said. “There will definitely be more numbers to pick from.”
Although he didn’t fulfill his goal of winning a state championship at Carencro, Tillery is proud of what they were able to build over the years.
“I know that I’m leaving it better than I found it,” Tillery said. “My first year as a head coach, we won our first playoff game in school history. I wish we could have won state, but I know that we set the bar to maintain or for whoever the next coach is to bring it up a notch.”