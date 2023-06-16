OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC – From the moment Berwick Hamilton decided to hang up his whistle in 2020, the thought was that it was permanent.
After being in the coaching profession for more than four decades, Hamilton appeared ready to move on to the next chapter of his life.
But three years into that next chapter and Hamilton realized retirement wasn't for him.
At least not now, anyway.
"I felt it was premature," Hamilton said of his decision to retire. "In fact, I knew it was premature."
Now, Hamilton is ending his retirement and returning to the sidelines as the new head boys basketball coach at Opelousas Catholic.
"That bug (to coach) bit me again," Hamilton said. "I had thought about it (returning to coaching), but not to the point of seeking a job."
But when opportunity knocked, or in this case - rang Hamilton's phone - he answered.
"I didn't know what to do with myself," Hamilton said with a laugh. "I was just sitting around the house and cutting the grass."
Even after receiving the call to gauge his interest, Hamilton wasn't sure he would take the job if offered.
But after interviewing, he was sold.
"When I interviewed, I just liked what I saw and heard," Hamilton said. "They have some good athletes and they are young."
Hamilton last coached in 2020 when he was at Abbeville High, where he served as the head boys' basketball coach 14 years.
"I got replaced while I was in Abbeville," Hamilton said. "After that, because of the pandemic I just decided to retire. But I missed it (coaching)."
Hamilton said among the things he missed about coaching basketball was the "chess match" between coaches and teams.
"I love the mental aspect of the game," Hamilton said. "I love the chess match that goes on between the two teams. But I also love being able to get young people to play together."
Although Hamilton knows he will have to adjust his coaching style some, he admits he will continue to be "demanding" of his players.
"I know there is going to be an adjustment for me and the players," Hamilton said. "I have to learn the culture and the kids are going to have to accept my style of coaching.
"I think they are going to like my play style," Hamilton continued. "It is uptempo and dribble drive on offense. Defensively, we are going to be aggressive."
Hamilton said players today want "freedom" offensively.
"Players don't want too much structure on offense, they want to be free," Hamilton said. "There will be structure, but the players will have freedom inside of that structure."
Hamilton takes over a Vikings program that went 17-11 and advanced to the regional round of the Division IV select playoffs last year.
"My blood is boiling," Hamilton said when describing his excitement. "I don't have any concerns. If any concerns come up, I'll be able to adjust. This isn't new for me. I've been doing this my entire life."