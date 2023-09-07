Northside High hasn't begun a football season with consecutive victories since 2017. First-year coach Jacarde Carter has the Vikings in position to change that, however.
Northside, which won 20-8 at Northwest in Week 1, hosts Washington-Marion (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Charging Indians lost 50-22 at Sulphur last week.
"We saw some really good things," Carter said of last week's performance. "Now we have to take the next step of progression and execute at a high level."
Junior quarterback Jaylin Williams completed 9 of 15 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Micah Broussard and Javon Broussard, who combined for 52 yards on five receptions, each caught a TD from Williams.
"Our quarterback play was solid," Carter said. "We were very efficient on offense. We ran the ball pretty well."
Carter inserted a new offensive package with Cameron Gotch at the Wildcat position. Primarily known as a receiver, Gotch ran for 77 yards on 18 carries. His 44-yard TD run clinched the win, Carter said.
"It was primarily a defensive struggle," he said. "We started out fast. They scored just before the half to make it 14-8. We held serve after that and then scored again late."
Defensively, the Vikings were led by Mario Alexander (60-yard interception return), Keagan Dugas (sack, forced fumble), LaTrell Johnson, Britrevian Lee and Jekaven Felix. The unit held Northwest well under 200 yards.
Lions seek encore
Lafayette High coach Garrett Kreamer was successful in his debut as the Lions throttled H.L. Bourgeois 49-8.
The Lions defense held H.L. Bourgeois under 50 yards in the first half, which saw the unit force three turnovers and record four sacks.
"I'm proud of our defense," Kreamer said. "We got after the quarterback. We had good pass coverage with four interceptions. When you keep taking the ball away, it gives you chances."
Kreamer's skill players showed why he is considered an offensive guru. Javonte Howard (10-149, TD), Kevon'te Landry (8-95, 4 TDs) and Jaron Sallier (5-34, TD) paced a rushing attack that averaged over 12 yards per carry.
Landry completed 16 of 30 passes for 293 yards and a TD. His top receivers were Malik Goodie (5-96), Jamieon Brown (3-62, TD) and Elijah Goodie (4-45).
"We had a couple miscues early, but we made some big plays down the stretch," Kreamer said. "We're working on being more precise in our passing game."
A 6-foot-2, 175-pound junior, Landry displayed his running ability with a 70-yard TD scamper.
"It makes a big difference when your quarterback can run like that," Kreamer said. "We have some receivers with speed. We made some big plays with the deep ball and screens to the running backs."
The Lions host Comeaux in the District 3-5A opener for each team on Friday. St Thomas More defeated Comeaux 45-6 last week. Lafayette High won 45-20 in last year's matchup with the Spartans.
"It's exciting to get a win to open the season," Kreamer said. "There is a little buzz around campus. We're enjoying it.
"We're going to stay true to our preparation. Comeaux has some good athletes and good team speed."
Rebels must adjust
Avoyelles High, which travels to Teurlings Catholic on Friday, employed a host of unconventional methods under former coach Andy Boone. The Mustangs, among other things, rarely punted and almost always tried an onside kick.
Boone is now at Lakeview High in Natchitoches Parish. Avoyelles still runs the same Wing-T offense, but the new coaching staff is more traditional overall.
"They're sticking with what they did on offense, which is a smart thing," Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier said. "They're mostly in a double tight end set, although they have sprinkled in a couple of spread formations."
Avoyelles lost 33-28 to Marksville in Week 1. The Mustangs brought back Decareyn Sampson (183 rushes, 2,256 yards, 29 TDs) from last year's team. Sampson ran for 136 yards and two TDs last week. The senior was 2 of 2 passing for 36 yards and a TD.
He'll face a Teurlings Catholic defense that limited Opelousas tailback D'Shaun Ford to 68 yards on 19 carries in Week 1. The Rebels returned only one starter along the defensive front seven, but the group didn't look inexperienced in last week's win.
"It made us a little nervous knowing how much we struggled (against the run) against those same guys for Opleousas last year," Charpentier said. "Our defense fought hard and tackled really well. We preached getting more than one hat to the ball."
For the second straight year, Rebels quarterback Preston Welch threw for four TDs against Oplelousas. Welch completed 16 of 22 passes for 274 yards. Bradford Cain (7-100, 2 TDs) and Travis Gallien (2-90, TD) were his top targets.
"Of those six incompletions, two were drops and two were throwaways," Charpentier said. "Preston played really well."