PINEVILLE — The players change each year, but the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association All-Star basketball games are always about three things for the top seniors in Louisiana — fun, competition and making an impact.
The West All-Stars checking all the boxes by sweeping the East squad in the boys/girls showcase games played Saturday at Louisiana Christian's H.O. West Field House.
In the girls game, the duo of St. Louis’ Paris Guillory and Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams led the West to an 88-63 win. The West won the boys game 102-88 with Port Allen’s Isaiah Howard helping to lead a balanced attack that offset a game-high 20 points by Zachary's Brandon Hardy for the East.
“It was really fun to me,” said Mikaylah Williams, who signed with LSU in November. “I’ve played with Paris, Makaylah (Manley), Areil (Williams) before, so it was just about having fun with my friends and family that are here right now.”
Williams, Guillory and Lafayette’s Chrysta Narcisse drew starts in the girls game and had no problems putting the West in cruise control in the first five minutes — propelling it to a 37-13 lead after the first quarter.
While East St. John’s Jasmine Matthews kept the East team level with 15 points en route to an MVP nod, Guillory and Williams combined for 35 for the win and co-MVP honors for the West. Guillory, a Louisiana Tech commitment, scored a game-high 20. Donaldsonville's Janae Southall added 10 for the East.
The boys game was closer at the start, but the West eventually separated itself as 10 players scored in the first half to give it a 47-37 lead.
The West continued to spread things around in the second half with 12 players scoring, but Howard closed the game as its MVP with eight points and a pair of crucial 3-pointers.
Hardy, a UL signee, earned the East’s MVP. Hahnville's Cam Lumar led the West boys in scoring with 13 points.
The game was a sweet finale for Hardy, whose season ended when the LHSAA disqualified Zachary and Liberty for the playoffs following a fight during their District 4-5A game.
“I was just excited to play,” Hardy said. “I lost my season back in February, so I was jexcited to play for the state again. I was already back on the court after our season (was over). I just stayed in the gym.”
For the second year, there was a 3-point contest held at halftime for both games between the top shooters of each region.
Ponchatoula senior Elizabeth "Libby" Thompson was the girls’ 3-point champion, while Avoyelles Charter sophomore Jalen Brown won the boys’ contest.