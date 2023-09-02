Football

Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Local area

Glen Oaks at Denham Springs

Live Oak at The Dunham School

Madison Prep vs. Southern Lab TBA

Scotlandville vs. Karr at Morris S.X. Jeff Sr. Park

Friday

Class 5A-4A

Warren Easton vs. Catholic at Memorial

West Monroe at East Ascension

Ponchatoula at Dutchtown

West Feliciana at Central

B.T. Washington-NO at St. Amant

Walker at Fontainebleau

Lafayette Christian at Woodlawn

Liberty at Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Pine Prairie at Livonia

Tara at Broadmoor

Plaquemine at McKinley

Istrouma at Belaire

St. Charles Catholic at Lutcher

St. Michael at Brusly

Class 3A and below

Albany at Northlake Christian

St. Thomas Aquinas at Episcopal

Port Allen at Donaldsonville

Mentorship Academy at Baker

East Iberville at East Feliciana

Madison at Northeast

St. John at Central Private

St. James at West St. John

Ascension Christian at Springfield

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Abramson, 3:30 p.m. at Joe Brown Stadium

Parkview Baptist at Catholic-NI

University vs. Rummel at Joe Yenni Stadium

Capitol at White Castle

Volleyball

Scotlandville at Episcopal, 5 p.m.

Chapelle at St. Joseph’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.

East Iberville at Catholic-PC, 6 p.m.

Ascension Christian at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at Geo Next, 6 p.m.

White Castle at Livonia, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at McKinley, 6 p.m.

East Ascension at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Dutchtown at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

Belaire at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

Slaughter Community Charter at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Thibodaux at Walker, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Broadmoor at Istrouma, 5 p.m.

Glen Oaks at LSD, 5 p.m.

Amite at Northeast, 5 p.m.

Brusly at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Geo Next at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Tara vs. Baker at Baker Middle School, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Abramson at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.

Central at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Livonia at False River, 6 p.m.

Episcopal at Liberty, 6 p.m.

St. Martin’s at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

E.D. White at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Port Allen at St. John, 6 p.m.

Southern Lab at White Castle, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at Walker, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Catholic-PC at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Baker at Belaire, 6 p.m.

Madison Prep at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.

Plaquemine at Brusly, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at Central, 6 p.m.

McKinley at East Iberville, 6 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Central Private at Livonia, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at Port Allen, 6 p.m.

Springfield at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

St. John at University, 6 p.m.

Istrouma at Capitol, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Ruston at Central, 10 a.m.

Fontainebleau vs. Episcopal at Central, 10 a.m.

Fontainebleau at Central, 11:30 a.m.

Ruston vs. Episcopal at Central, 11:30 a.m.

Fontainebleau vs. Ruston at Central, 1 p.m.

St. John vs. Livonia at Catholic-PC, 2 p.m.

St. John at Catholic-PC, 3:30 p.m.

Livonia vs. Catholic-PC, 5 p.m.