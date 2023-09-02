Football
Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Local area
Glen Oaks at Denham Springs
Live Oak at The Dunham School
Madison Prep vs. Southern Lab TBA
Scotlandville vs. Karr at Morris S.X. Jeff Sr. Park
Friday
Class 5A-4A
Warren Easton vs. Catholic at Memorial
West Monroe at East Ascension
Ponchatoula at Dutchtown
West Feliciana at Central
B.T. Washington-NO at St. Amant
Walker at Fontainebleau
Lafayette Christian at Woodlawn
Liberty at Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Pine Prairie at Livonia
Tara at Broadmoor
Plaquemine at McKinley
Istrouma at Belaire
St. Charles Catholic at Lutcher
St. Michael at Brusly
Class 3A and below
Albany at Northlake Christian
St. Thomas Aquinas at Episcopal
Port Allen at Donaldsonville
Mentorship Academy at Baker
East Iberville at East Feliciana
Madison at Northeast
St. John at Central Private
St. James at West St. John
Ascension Christian at Springfield
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Abramson, 3:30 p.m. at Joe Brown Stadium
Parkview Baptist at Catholic-NI
University vs. Rummel at Joe Yenni Stadium
Capitol at White Castle
Volleyball
Scotlandville at Episcopal, 5 p.m.
Chapelle at St. Joseph’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.
East Iberville at Catholic-PC, 6 p.m.
Ascension Christian at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at Geo Next, 6 p.m.
White Castle at Livonia, 6 p.m.
Live Oak at McKinley, 6 p.m.
East Ascension at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
Belaire at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
Slaughter Community Charter at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Thibodaux at Walker, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Broadmoor at Istrouma, 5 p.m.
Glen Oaks at LSD, 5 p.m.
Amite at Northeast, 5 p.m.
Brusly at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
Geo Next at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Tara vs. Baker at Baker Middle School, 6 p.m.
Live Oak at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Abramson at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.
Central at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
Livonia at False River, 6 p.m.
Episcopal at Liberty, 6 p.m.
St. Martin’s at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.
E.D. White at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Port Allen at St. John, 6 p.m.
Southern Lab at White Castle, 6 p.m.
West Feliciana at Walker, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Catholic-PC at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Baker at Belaire, 6 p.m.
Madison Prep at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.
Plaquemine at Brusly, 6 p.m.
West Feliciana at Central, 6 p.m.
McKinley at East Iberville, 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Central Private at Livonia, 6 p.m.
Live Oak at Port Allen, 6 p.m.
Springfield at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
St. John at University, 6 p.m.
Istrouma at Capitol, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Ruston at Central, 10 a.m.
Fontainebleau vs. Episcopal at Central, 10 a.m.
Fontainebleau at Central, 11:30 a.m.
Ruston vs. Episcopal at Central, 11:30 a.m.
Fontainebleau vs. Ruston at Central, 1 p.m.
St. John vs. Livonia at Catholic-PC, 2 p.m.
St. John at Catholic-PC, 3:30 p.m.
Livonia vs. Catholic-PC, 5 p.m.