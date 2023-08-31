ACA.teurcec.adv.128.jpg

Cecilia quarterback Diesel Solari (4) runs against Teurlings Catholic during the 71st Annual Kiwanis High School Football Jamboree at Cajun Field on Friday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Week 1 Schedule

Thursday's Games

Notre Dame at Southside

Plaquemine at Ascension Episcopal

Westminster at Jeanerette

Franklin at Breaux Bridge

Erath at Loreauville

Friday's Games

Lafayette Christian at Acadiana

Alexandria at Carencro

H.L. Bourgeois at Lafayette

St. Thomas More at Comeaux

New Iberia at Westgate

Eunice at Church Point

Rayne at Beau Chene

Kaplan at North Vermilion

Northside at Northwest

Opelousas at Teurlings

Cecilia at St. Martinville

Iowa at Iota

Livonia at Port Barre

Abbeville at St. Mary

St. Louis at Crowley

Catholic-NI at Vermilion Catholic

Delcambre at Centerville

North Central at Merryville

Opelousas Catholic at Oak Grove

South Lafourche at St. Edmund

Highland Baptist at Houma Christian