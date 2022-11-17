Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.

Friday's Games

No. 13 Northshore at No. 4 Southside 

PREVIEW - Teurlings, St. Thomas More, Southside all heavy regional-round favorites

RECORDS - Northshore (8-3), Southside (9-1)

NEXT - Winner vs. No. 5 Zachary/No.12 West Monroe winner.

No. 10 Westgate at No. 7 Slidell 

RECORDS - Westgate (8-3), Slidell (9-2)

NEXT - Winner vs. No. 15 East Ascension/No. 2 Neville winner.

No. 9 Acadiana at No. 8 Carencro  

PREVIEW - Acadiana, Carencro square off in regional rematch after thrilling Week 9 contest

RECORDS - Acadiana (8-3), Carencro 7-2)

NEXT -  Winner vs. No. 1 Warren Easton/No. 17 Captain Shreve winner.

No. 16 Helen Cox at No. 1 St. Thomas More

PREVIEW - Teurlings, St. Thomas More, Southside all heavy regional-round favorites

RECORDS - Helen Cox (5-6), St. Thomas More (9-1)

NEXT - Winner vs. No.9 St. Louis Catholic/No. 8 Madison Prep winner.

No. 11 McDonogh 35 at No. 6 Lafayette Christian 

PREVIEW - LCA Knights is coming off a bye and have goals for a deep playoff run

RECORDS - McDonogh (8-3), Lafayette Christian (7-3)

NEXT - Winner vs. No.3 De La Salle/No.19 Vandebilt Catholic

No. 15 Carver at No. 2 Teurlings 

PREVIEW - Teurlings, St. Thomas More, Southside all heavy regional-round favorites

RECORDS - Carver (5-5), Teurlings (9-1)

NEXT - Winner vs. No. 7 Shaw/No. 10 Livingston Collegiate winner. 

No. 17 Abbeville at No. 1 Iowa  

PREVIEW - Ascension Episcopal, Abbeville, St. Martinville face scary regional opponents

RECORDS - Abbeville (7-4), Iowa (9-1)

NEXT - Winner vs. No. 9 Leesville/No. 25 Jennings winner.

No. 12 Iota at No. 28 Breaux Bridge 

PREVIEW - North Vermilion, Breaux Bridge open postseason with dramatic road upsets

RECORDS - Iota (9-2), Breaux Bridge (5-6)

NEXT - Winner vs. No. 13 Cecilia/No. 4 North DeSoto winner.

No. 13 Cecilia at No. 4 North DeSoto 

RECORDS - Cecilia (8-3), North DeSoto (9-1)

NEXT - Winner vs. No. 28 Breaux Bridge/No. 12 Iota winner.

No. 14 Lakeshore at No. 3 Opelousas 

PREVIEW - Opelousas faces Lakeshore's potent rushing attack in regional round

RECORDS - Lakeshore (9-2), Opelousas (9-1)

NEXT - Winner vs. No. 11 St. Martinville/No. 6 Lutcher winner.

No. 11 St. Martinville at No. 6 Lutcher

PREVIEW - Ascension Episcopal, Abbeville, St. Martinville face scary regional opponents

RECORDS - St. Martinville (7-4), Lutcher (10-1)

NEXT - Winner vs. No. 3 Opelousas/No. 14 Lakeshore winner.

No. 7 Church Point at No. 23 North Vermilion

PREVIEW - North Vermilion, Breaux Bridge open postseason with dramatic road upsets

RECORDS - Church Point (10-1), North Vermilion (5-6)

NEXT - Winner vs. No. 15 Erath/No. 2 West Feliciana winner.

No. 15 Erath at No. 2 West Feliciana

RECORDS - Erath (8-3), West Feliciana (10-0)

NEXT - Winner vs. No. 7 Church Point/No. 23 North Vermilion winner.

No. 19 Lake Charles College Prep at No. 3 Notre Dame

RECORDS - Lake Charles Prep (5-6), Notre Dame (8-2).

NEXT - Winner vs. No. 11 Loyola Prep/No. 6 Episcopal winner.

No. 15 Ascension Episcopal at No. 2 St. Charles 

PREVIEW - Ascension Episcopal, Abbeville, St. Martinville face scary regional opponents

RECORDS - Ascension Episcopal (6-5), St. Charles (7-3)

NEXT - Winner vs. No. 7 North Caddo/No. 10 Parkview Baptist winner.

No. 13 Loreauville at No. 4 St. James

RECORDS - Loreauville (7-4), St. James (8-2)

NEXT - Winner vs. No. 5 Avoyelles/No. 21 St Helena winner.

No. 16 Cedar Creek at No. 1 Vermilion Catholic 

RECORDS - Cedar Creek (7-4), Vermilion Catholic (10-0)

NEXT - Winner vs. No. 9 Southern Lab/No. 8 St. Frederick winner.

No. 15 Opelousas Catholic (8-3) at No. 2 Central Catholic (8-2)

PREVIEW - Opelousas Catholic striving to knock off No. 2 Central Catholic

RECORDS - Opelousas Catholic (8-3), Central Catholic (8-2)

NEXT - Winner vs. No. Riverside Academy/No. 10 Ascension Catholic winner.

