Week 2 Schedule
Thursday's Games
Beau Chene (0-1) at Port Barre (1-0)
Northwest (0-1) at Crowley (0-1)
Delcambre (0-1) at Hanson (1-0)
Berwick (0-1) at Kaplan (1-0)
Central Catholic (1-0) at Abbeville (0-1)
Friday's Games
Acadiana (0-1) at Sulphur (1-0)
Barbe (1-0) at Carencro (1-0)
Comeaux (0-1) at Lafayette High (1-0)
Avoyelles (0-1) at Teurlings (1-0)
Wash-Marion (0-1) at Northside (1-0)
Southside (1-0) at Cecilia (1-0)
St. Thomas More (1-0) at Alexandria (0-1)
Lafayette Christian (1-0) at Woodlawn-BR (0-1)
Westgate (1-0) at Lake Charles Prep (1-0)
Tioga (1-0) at Breaux Bridge (1-0)
St. Martinville (0-1) at Notre Dame (0-1)
Opelousas (0-1) at Natchitoches Central (1-0)
New Iberia (0-1) at Sam Houston (1-0)
North Vermilion (0-1) at Erath (0-1)
Parkview Baptist (1-0) at Catholic-NI (0-1)
Loreauville (1-0) at DeQuincy (0-1)
Jennings (0-01) at Eunice (1-0)
Iowa (0-1) at Rayne (1-0)
Vermilion Cath. (1-0) at Ascension (1-0)
Ascension Cath. (1-0) at Opelousas Cath. (0-1)
Hamilton Chr. (0-1) at Highland Baptist (0-1)
Jeanerette (1-0) at Morgan City (1-0)
Iota (1-0) at St. Louis (1-0)
Gueydan (0-1) at North Central (0-1)
Saturday's Game
St. Edmund (0-1) at Nolan Catholic, Texas (0-2)