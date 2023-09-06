ACA.acadianafoot.090323.011.jpg

The Knights’ Jalen Noel (22) runs the ball as Acadiana High School hosts Lafayette Christian Academy on Friday, September 1, 2023, in Lafayette.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Week 2 Schedule

Thursday's Games

Beau Chene (0-1) at Port Barre (1-0)

Northwest (0-1) at Crowley (0-1)

Delcambre (0-1) at Hanson (1-0)

Berwick (0-1) at Kaplan (1-0)

Central Catholic (1-0) at Abbeville (0-1)

Friday's Games

Acadiana (0-1) at Sulphur (1-0)

Barbe (1-0) at Carencro (1-0)

Comeaux (0-1) at Lafayette High (1-0)

Avoyelles (0-1) at Teurlings (1-0)

Wash-Marion (0-1) at Northside (1-0)

Southside (1-0) at Cecilia (1-0)

St. Thomas More (1-0) at Alexandria (0-1)

Lafayette Christian (1-0) at Woodlawn-BR (0-1)

Westgate (1-0) at Lake Charles Prep (1-0)

Tioga (1-0) at Breaux Bridge (1-0)

St. Martinville (0-1) at Notre Dame (0-1)

Opelousas (0-1) at Natchitoches Central (1-0)

New Iberia (0-1) at Sam Houston (1-0)

North Vermilion (0-1) at Erath (0-1)

Parkview Baptist (1-0) at Catholic-NI (0-1)

Loreauville (1-0) at DeQuincy (0-1)

Jennings (0-01) at Eunice (1-0)

Iowa (0-1) at Rayne (1-0)

Vermilion Cath. (1-0) at Ascension (1-0)

 Ascension Cath. (1-0) at Opelousas Cath. (0-1)

Hamilton Chr. (0-1) at Highland Baptist (0-1)

Jeanerette (1-0) at Morgan City (1-0)

Iota (1-0) at St. Louis (1-0)

Gueydan (0-1) at North Central (0-1)

Saturday's Game

St. Edmund (0-1) at Nolan Catholic, Texas (0-2)