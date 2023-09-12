Week 3 Schedule
Thursday’s Games
Carencro at Southside
Crowley at Iota
North Central at Thrive
Friday’s Games
Acadiana at New Iberia
Comeaux at Notre Dame
Lafayette at Sulphur
Cecilia at Northside
Brother Martin at St. Thomas More
Teurlings at St. Charles
Eunice at Avoyelles
Church Point at Rayne
Jesuit at Lafayette Christian
North Vermilion at Abbeville
Evangel at Westgate
Northwest at Beau Chene
Breaux Bridge at St. Martinville
Opelousas Lake Charles Prep
Port Barre at Opelousas Cath.
Erath at Catholic-NI
Lagrange at Kaplan
Ascension at Patterson
Delcambre at Pope John Paul II
Vermilion Cath. at Loreauville
Westminster-LAF at St. Edmund
Hanson at Westminster
Highland Baptist at St. John
Lake Arthur at Jeanerette