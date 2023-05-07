BATON ROUGE - Westgate High senior Mekhi Boutte summed up what it meant when the final points were tallied as the Tigers had won their third consecutive Class 4A Boys State Outdoor Track Championship.
"I'm not going to say that we knew it was going to happen but it was always the plan," Boutte said. won in '21 and '22 and we were going for the three-peat in '23/
"It's amazing to me that we have been able to do this. We've left a legacy for the younger guys to follow and for them to come back next year and go for the four-peat."
Thanks to Boutte and Dedrick Latulas and a number if others, Westgate pulled off the three-peat with 68 points, holding off second place Tioga with 59 points and third place Vandebilt Catholic with 55 points.
Boutte did his part winning the 100 and 400 meters and finished fourth in the 200. Latulas won the long jump, the triple jump and was third in the 110 hurdles and the two also ran a leg on the winning 4x200 meter relay team as well.
The Tigers also got a second place finish from Armi'dre Evans in the 110 hurdles and a coupe of other points here and there to take home the title on a day that saw the start of the meet delayed about four hours due to thunderstorms. The majority of he field events were eventually moved into the LSU Field House and the running events finally finished around 11 pm.
Other top finishers from the Acadiana-area at the won boys 4A meet were Lafayette Christian's Gabriel Dupuis won won the pole vault; Cecilia's Kendrick Alexander won the shot put and St. Thomas More's Richard Seymour who won the javelin.
In the girls meet, Huntington ran away with the title with 87 points while West Feliciana was second with 52 points and Northside finished third with 35 points.
The top athlete for the Lady Vikings was sprinter Quincy Simon who won the 400 meters. ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay and finished third in both the 100 and 200.
"It's my last high school season and it felt really good to do so well tonight," Simon said. "I'm excite and really proud of what I have been able to do in my four years at Northside even with the Covid year my first year.
"I did what I needed to do for my team because most of us are leaving this year and we all wanted to leave a certain way and we set the standard for the girls coming up behind us."
Teurlings Catholic's Addison Richey won the pole vault, Cecilia's Jacquel Williams won the high jump and Beau Chene's Madison Flugence won the 300 hurdles.
The boys Class 5A title was won by Catholic High of Baton Rouge with 58 points with Edna Karr second and John Curtis third. The girls 5A title was a tie between Scotlandville and Zachary, each with 70 points while Barbe was third.
Carencro's Koen Beavers was third in the 100 while twin brother Kalen was fourth. Southside's Landon Baptiste won the high jump.