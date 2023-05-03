LHSAA State Track Meet
(At LSU's Bernie Moore Stadium)
Thursday's Meet
Classes A, B and C
Gates Open 11 a.m. Field Events - Noon. Running Events - 2:30 p.m.
Friday's Meet
Classes 2A, 3A
Gates Open - 12:30. Fiel Events - 1:30. Running Everts - 2:30 (4x800), 4:30 (4x200
Saturday's Meet
Classes 4A, 5A
Gates Open - 12:30. Field Events - 2:30. Running Events - 2:30 (4x800), 4:30 (4x200).
BATON ROUGE - The Westgate Tigers have something special going, and they won't give it up without a fight.
The Tigers have won the last two LHSAA State Meet titles in Class 4A, and they are well-armed for another quest this weekend.
Led by sprinter Mekhi Boutte and hurdler-jumper Dedrick Latulas, coach Philip Guidry's squad goes for three in a row (and fourth overall) in Saturday's finishing day of the three-day meet.
Classes A, B and C lead off the meet today, followed on Friday by Classes 2A and 3A and on Saturday by 4A and 5A.
"We do things the right way, not only in track but in all sports," Guidry said. "We expect a lot from them in the classroom as well as in athletics.
"Our 2020 team was probably the best one we've had, but that was the COVID year and we never got the chance to show it."
To make sure the Tigers are ready for the climactic test of the season, Guidry schedules meets out of the area in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Texas, and the move pays off.
Now is the time to cash in, led by Boutte and Latulas.
"Mekhi's brother, Kayshon, ran for me and was an All-American," Guidry said of the LSU star chosen by New England in last weekend's NFL Draft. "So I think he felt the pressure to measure up."
That hasn't been a problem. Boutte won last weekend's regional in the 100 (10.67), 200 (21.67) and 400 (47.88) and led the 4x200 relay to a 1:28.85 time.
Latulas had a 22-11 long jump and 46-1 1/4 triple jump at regionals and has a 48-foot season best, along with scoring in the 110 hurdles.
"A lot of time, Dedrick is overlooked," Guidry said of the Louisiana Tech football signee. " But he'll do anything we ask him to and is good in the classroom as well."
The Tigers will have Ami'den Evans in both hurdles events, and will count on the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Guidry figures his stiffest competition will come from West Feliciana, Tioga, Shaw and Carver, and it might come down to the 4x400.
They'll be in the hunt, as usual. If all roads lead to Rome, all title hopes have to run through Westgate.