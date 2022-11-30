NEW IBERIA – Less than a year since winning the school’s first football state championship, the Westgate Tigers entered this season hoping to make a run at back-to-back state titles.
Sure, the Tigers knew there would be some growing pains considering the loss of 23 seniors from last year’s team, but Westgate didn’t envision the trials and tribulations they’ve endured thus far.
Injuries to key players, coupled with being forced to thrust youthful and inexperienced players into vital roles provided many obstacles for the Tigers, who were playing in arguably the toughest district (4-4A) – regardless of classification - in the state.
“After losing 23 seniors from last year’s team, we knew things would be different this year,” Tigers head coach Ryan Antoine said. “We are a sophomore heavy team, so we knew we were going to get everybody’s best game and that we weren’t going to sneak up on anybody. You’re going to go through stuff, and nothing is going to be a cake walk. We had some bumps and bruises, but the guys did a great job of staying focused.”
At 10-3 and riding a four-game winning streak, that focus has the Tigers on the brink of a second straight trip to the state finals when they travel to meet undefeated No. 3-seeded Destrehan at 7 p.m. Friday in the non-select Division I semifinals.
And no, Antoine isn't surprised by the late-season run.
“We live in New Iberia, we aren’t surprised by anything,” Antoine said. “These kids believe in each other, and they play for each other. We didn’t expect all the injuries that we had, but we felt once we got healthy that we would have a shot.”
That “shot” will come against a Wildcats team that is 12-0 on the year and seeking to return to the state finals for the first time since 2019 when they were defeated 8-3 by Acadiana. Each of the past two seasons for the Wildcats have ended in the Class 5A semifinals.
“Destrehan has a lot of tradition,” Antoine said. “They know how to win. Destrehan’s a very strong team. They are good in every facet of the game.”
Antoine said the Wildcats are extremely explosive offensively.
“Destrehan’s a well-coached team and they have the ability on offense to score on every single play,” Antoine said. “We’re having to go to their place and it’s going to be a tough environment. We’re going to have to muster up that same type of energy they will have, if not more. It’s going to be a big atmosphere with a lot of fan support for them. We’re the underdog.”
Considering what the Tigers have been through this season, being intimidated isn’t an option.
No matter how tall of a task Westgate may face.
“It’s football,” Antoine said. “Football is the escape. These kids look forward to Friday nights. They are playing for each other. We have a shot to go to the state finals and we are not ready to go home.”