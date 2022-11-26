NEW IBERIA - When in doubt, turn it over to the defense.
Westgate coach Ryan Antoine did just that Friday night and the result was a 21-10 quarterfinal win over Neville as the Tigers advance to the Non-select Division I semifinals.
"The defense won the game for us," Antoine said after his Tiger defense held No. 2 seed Neville scoreless in the second half to advance to face No. 3 seed Destrehan in the semifinals.
"Defense wins championships. That's what it is all about. Once you get to the quarterfinals, that's what it's all about. I told the defense once we scored 14, we may not score anymore and we're going to have to make it hold up. And they did."
After giving up a field goal to Neville in the first quarter, Westgate rallied in the second quarter to score two touchdown on passes from sophomore quarterback Jaboree Antoine to Amaaz Eugene and then to Brailon Raymond for a 14-3 lead.
Neville cut the lead to 14-10 right before halftime but that was as close as the visiting Tigers would get as Westgate's defense bent but didn't break in the second half. The offense played just enough ball control that was finished off with a Derek Williams touchdown run with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter as Westgate moved on to its second straight semifinal appearance.
"Quarterfinal game at the house, the first quarterfinal game at our new stadium against a team like Neville that has a great history and tradition," Antoine said. "Our guys came out and played their butts off. I'm so proud of them.
"They were prepared for this and are ready for these types of moments. Let's be real, this was the (Class) 4A state championship. This game was meant to be played in the Dome."
After a change of punts to open the game, Neville (8-3) got on the board first with a drive that ended with a Chandler Petts 23-yard field goal.
But after that point, the Westgate offense got untracked and scored on consecutive possessions that needed with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Eugene with 11 minutes left in the second quarter and then a 13-yard pass to Raymond with nine minutes left.
Spotted to an 11-point lead, Westgate's defense started smothering Neville on offense.
The visiting Tigers had trouble getting across midfield.
Westgate had a third drive that got down to the Neville 8, but Westgate turned the ball over on fourth down and Neville was able to move the ball downfield and cut the lead on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Brooks Anzalone to Jacob Robinson with just over three minutes left before halftime.
That was the last time the visiting Tigers would even get close to the endzone as Westgate (10-3) turned up the defensive heat.
"I have to give all the credit to (Tyrunn) Walker and the rest of the defensive coaches," Antoine said. "They came up with a great game plan and made a couple of adjustments at halftime that allowed our defense to shine.
"We knew they were talented and big on offense and could run the ball. We were able to control the line and put pressure on them all night, especially in the second half."
While Westgate's offense had trouble moving the ball in the second half, the Tigers punted on four possessions in the half, the defense came up with two interceptions, forced two turnovers on downs and three punts from Neville during the second half.
"It was nothing spectacular, it was nothing great," Antoine said. "Our kids just stepped up and played hard and it showed on the field."
Now Westgate hits the road for the semifinal against Class 5A Destrehan.
"No one gave us a chance. No one thought we would be here and should be here," Antoine said. "We showed that we belong with the best in the state."