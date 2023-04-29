Westgate’s Mekhi Boutte completed the trifecta as Westgate won the boys division of the Region II-4A track meet Friday.
Boutte’s wins in the 100, 200 and 400helped Westgate edge out West Feliciana by a team score of 95-83 to win regionals, but the goal for Westgate was always to win their third consecutive 4A track state championship, according to Boutte.
“Now it’s time to step up and show everybody that even though we lost people, we gained people too,” Boutte said.
Boutte’s track meet did not start the way he had hoped in the 4x200m relay in which his team held an advantage going into the final 200m, but West Feliciana was able to make up the difference to win by two-tenths of a second.
“We’re going to see them again, and I think this makes us stronger knowing that we will get a chance to redeem ourselves against them at the state meet,” Boutte said.
In a reversal of fortunes in the 100m, Boutte trailed out of the gate but was able to close with his Vandebilt Catholic opponent to win fastest in the region by two-hundredths of a second with a time of 10.63 seconds.
“I’d prefer it wasn’t that close, but I’ll take the win, and it just means I need to focus more in practice and make the corrections necessary going into my final few races as a high school student,” Boutte said.
Boutte then went on to win the 200m and 400m by five-hundredths of a second and one-tenth of a second respectively to collect the maximum points from the individual events in which he competed.
“(Mekhi) really bought into the training and the standards of excellence at Westgate High School,” Westgate coach Phillip Guidry said. “He’s been a tremendous leader taking the younger guys under his wing and preparing them for the future. It’s been a pleasure coaching him.”
Westgate will have a target on its back going into the state meet, but having pressure is nothing new for a Westgate group some of whom have already repeated as state champions.
“The target on our backs really motivates the guys and they know that people are trying to get them every week,” Guidry said. “That’s why we go to the best meets in the state to make sure we’re ready for the big moments we expect to be in as a program.”