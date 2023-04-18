Westminster Christian boys and girls cruised to victory as they claimed the District 6-1A track titles Monday.
The Crusaders girls team won by 178 points and the boys by 54 points giving the Crusaders the momentum they need to make an impact at regionals, according to coach Shaunda Bedel.
“We had some really good performances and some surprise children stepped up and did jobs we’ve been asking them to do,” Bedel said. “Everybody seemed to pull together at the right time today.”
Westminster’s girls team started strong winning four of seven field events with Bethany Casey winning high jump and triple jump, Abigail Cunningham winning shot put and Gabrielle Scott winning pole vault.
“Us as a team have come so far, and just all the work we put in it’s just so so gratifying to finally see the results of everything,” Casey said.
Westminster dominated the running events with the girls winning 10 of 12 events and the boys winning six of 12 and coming second in six events with Owen Melancon putting up the fourth fastest time in Louisiana 1600m history and winning the 3200m and 800m runs comfortably.
“Owen is special and he’s just scratching the surface of how good he’s gonna be,” assistant coach Travis Blaize said.
There was a troubling moment for Westminster in the 4x100m-relay as their final runner, Tyler Dejean, pulled up lame with a hamstring injury on the home stretch of his team’s victory in the event.
“We don’t know if he had a cramp or if he has pulled a hamstring yet. We’ll work on that tomorrow and figure that out,” Bedel said. “But that's one of the most tenacious performances I’ve seen since I’ve been at Westminster in the last five years.”
Dejean, who earlier took first in the 110m hurdles, went on to fight through his injury and compete in the 300m hurdles looking visibly in pain throughout the race and tripped over the final hurdle but was able to dive across the finish line to secure second for his team.
“I was almost moved to tears by what Tyler Dejean did on the hurdles, because to pull a hamstring and to know, ‘I just need to finish this race to try and get to regionals, get well and get to regionals,’” Blaize said. “For him to dive across the finish line shows how much this means to him.”