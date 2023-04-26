With strong performances from Kiara Comeaux and Tyler Blissett, Highland Baptist's track and field teams made late runs as the Class 1A, Region 2 title but came up short in both boys and girls competitions on Tuesday at New Iberia High School.
In the girls race, Westminster Christian that ran away with the meet, scoring 132 points. Highland finished with second with 97 and Central Catholic was third with 60.
In the boys meet, Highland scored 52 points to finish third behing reigning regional champion Hanson (70 points) and Westminster Christian (64).
"We fell behind early and we rallied to make up ground, but in the end Westminster just had a few more athletes than we did and were able to pull away with the win," Highland Baptist girls coach Chynna Brooks said. "We did well and Asia (Comeaux) is just an exceptional athlete for us, but we needed a few more top finishes from others on the team to have a chance to repeat as champions."
Comeaux did her part as the senior won the 100, 200, and 400 meters and placed second in the long jump to win both the outstanding track and outstanding overall performer awards.
Freshman standout Tyler Blissett and Neil Mason almost single-handedly won it for the Highland boys as Blissett finished first in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters and was second in the 800 while Mason was third in all three distance events.
Blissett was outstanding track performer and tied for overall top performer with North Central's McKinnis Savoie, who won the long and triple jumps.
Hanson's boys and Westminster Christian's girls proved to have too much depth.
"It's something that we have to work on for next year," said Brooks, who will take several athletes to next week's state meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Stadium. "We know that we're losing Kiara, so we have to find enough new athletes to replace her. I still think that we can pull down enough points to finish on the podium next week at the state meet."