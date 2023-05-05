BATON ROUGE - Highland Baptist freshman Tyler Blissett added to his growing list of achievements in Thursday's Class 1A LHSAA State Track Meet at LSU.
Blissett began his performance with a victorious 4:39.12 time in the 1600 meters.
He suffered a narrow setback in the 800 meters, clocking a 2:00.29 time behind winner Kalen Bigwood of Hamilton Christian's 1:59.54.
After a rest, Blissett bounced back with a 9:59.95 in the 3200 to complete an impressive 28-point distance evening.
Neil Mason was fourth in the 800, 1600 and 3200 as the pair led Highland’s Bears to a fourth place 42 points - just ahead of Hanson's 40.5.
Ouachita Christian won the meet with 99 points, followed by Kentwood's
(65.5) and Southern Lab (58)
Topping the women's meet was McGehee with 74 points, followed by Ouachita Christian (51) Westminster (48), Highland Baptist (44) and Kentwood (36).
Westminster got wins from Aalyiah Arvie in the 400 with a 59.13, Bethany Casey in the high jump (5-0), and the 4x100 relay (49.80).
Highland Baptist winners included Maegan Champagne in the pole vault at 11-0.25 and Ella Blake in the 3200 with a 12:36.06.
Kiara Comeaux was third in the long jump at 16-5, second in the 400 at 59.43 and third in the 100 with a 12.55.
St. Edmund claimed a 1-2 finish in the javelin from Eliana Manuel (133-4) and Aubree Lejeune (120-10).
On the boys side, Westminster's Owen Melancon was second in the 1600 with a time of 4:43.25 and third in the 3200 with a 10:37.61.