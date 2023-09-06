YOUNGSVILLE – Ascension Episcopal coach Stephen Hearen understands the Blue Gators’ season-opening victory over Plaquemine was a big one for his program.
But he isn’t concerned about his Blue Gators’ ability to move on and focus on the next task at hand.
“I don’t feel that has been a challenge,” Hearen said. “These guys know that we still have a long way to go offensively and defensively. They know that we have to continue to improve, and we are all committed to getting better. So, keeping them focus hasn’t been much of a challenge.”
And that’s a good thing for the Blue Gators, because they will be faced with an even greater challenge at 7 p.m. on Friday with Division IV's No. 4-ranked Vermilion Catholic coming to town.
“I have seen them a few times in the past,” Hearen said. “They operate fast and extremely well. The most impressive thing about them that I’ve seen is amount of energy, excitement, and enthusiasm that they play with.”
It all begins with Eagles junior quarterback Jonathan Dartez.
“Dartez is a big part of what they do,” Hearen said. “He’s a dual-threat quarterback. He’s a great runner, but he can throw it well also. He does a great job of keeping plays alive. He’s far from one-dimensional and that makes him even more of a dangerous player.”
Dartez, who is in his third year as Vermilion Catholic’s starting signal-caller, has established himself as one of the top players in the area. His skillset was on full display in the Eagles’ Week 1 victory over Catholic High of New Iberia. Dartez completed 13 of 24 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.
“It has been great watching him grow up,” Eagles coach Broc Prejean said. “Even when we don’t call the right play, he gives us an opportunity to make the right play. He makes a lot of adjustments. He’s just a competitor.”
Dartez’s command of the offense has been key to the Eagles’ success and Prejean credits his hard work and competitive nature for him developing into the player he is today.
“He is the ultimate competitor,” Prejean said. “We have been challenging him since his freshman year and there is just no flinch in him. The way he competes, it is contagious.”
Hearen knows the type of game-changer Dartez can be, but he believes the Blue Gators’ approach defensively is going to be the same.
“We must tackle in space,” Hearen said. “Last week, we mostly played with a lot of energy. My only disappointment was we allowed a drive where they (Plaquemine) went 70 or 80 yards in four plays. We have to be better at tackling on first contact.
"I didn’t think we did a good enough job of tackling on first contact. We benefited from getting numbers to the ball, but we have to get better. We have an opportunity to get better on defense.”
Prejean isn’t underestimating the Blue Gators and has warned his Eagles of the importance of playing assignment football.
“Ascension is similar to us in that they are gritty and play hard,” Prejean said. “They got a quality win against a Plaquemine team that was 9-1 last year. So, they got a quality win, and we got a quality win. If we’re going to get another win, we can’t afford to miss assignments. We don’t have those kinds of bodies to be able to get away with missing assignments.”