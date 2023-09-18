Week 3 of the high school football season provided some impressive statistical showings across the Acadiana area.
Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose The Acadiana Advocate's Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Wednesday, and the winner will be recognized on the The Advocate Acadiana's Facebook page.
If you want to submit candidates for any of our future polls, please contact Kevin Foote at kfoote@theadvocate.com by Sunday evening each week.
Who is the prep football player of the week?
- Ju'Juan Johnson, Lafayette Christian: Rushed for 270 yards and four touchdowns, while completing 14 of 19 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns.
- Tavias Gordon, Westgate: Rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
- Cullen Charles, St. Martinville: Had four receptions for 165 yards and three touchdowns.
- Kylin Wheeler, Rayne: Caught seven passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 67 yards and one touchdown on nine carries.
- KeVon Johnson, St. Edmund: Rushed for 216 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries.