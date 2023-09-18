There was no change at the top of the LSWA's high school football polls released Monday.
John Curtis in Class 5A, St. Thomas More in 4A, University High in 3A, Calvary Baptist in 2A and Ouachita Christian in 1A are the top-rated teams again. The polls are voted on by a statewide panel of sportswriters.
Class 5A
|School (first-place votes)
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1. John Curtis (8)
|2-0
|137
|1
|2. Edna Karr (4)
|3-0
|131
|3
|3. Destrehan
|3-0
|124
|2
|4. Zachary
|2-0
|106
|4
|5. Ruston
|2-1
|96
|6
|6. Carencro
|3-0
|72
|8
|7. Catholic-BR
|1-2
|59
|5
|8. West Monroe
|3-0
|51
|9
|9. Acadiana
|2-1
|48
|10
|10. St. Augustine
|2-1
|47
|7
Others receiving votes: Airline 32, East St. John 16, Dutchtown 8, Southside 6, Brother Martin 3, Mandeville 2.
Class 4A
|School (first-place votes)
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1. St. Thomas More (9)
|3-0
|141
|1
|2. Lafayette Christian (3)
|3-0
|135
|2
|3. Neville
|3-0
|116
|4
|4. Westgate
|3-0
|107
|5
|5. Warren Easton
|2-1
|100
|3
|6. North DeSoto
|2-1
|83
|6
|7. Lutcher
|1-1
|66
|8
|8. West Feliciana
|2-1
|51
|9
|9. Teurlings Catholic
|2-1
|49
|7
|10. Opelousas
|2-1
|20
|—
Others receiving votes: Leesville 17, Shaw 15, Evangel Christian 10, Cecilia 10, Tioga 8, Vandebilt Catholic 8, Plaquemine 2, De La Salle 1.
Class 3A
|School (first-place votes)
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1. University (11)
|2-1
|142
|1
|2. St. James
|2-1
|127
|2
|3. E.D. White (1)
|3-0
|120
|3
|4. Sterlington
|2-1
|106
|4
|5. Madison Prep
|2-1
|102
|5
|6. Jena
|3-0
|73
|—
|7. Union Parish
|1-2
|68
|6
|8. Parkview Baptist
|2-1
|50
|—
|9. John F. Kennedy
|2-1
|36
|7
|10. St. Louis
|2-1
|30
|8
Others receiving votes: Amite 24, Carroll 21, Bogalusa 18, Lake Charles Prep 8, Iota 4, Iowa 3, Kinder 2, Marksville 1, Wossman 1.
Class 2A
|School (first-place votes)
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1. Calvary Baptist (8)
|3-0
|140
|1
|2. St. Charles (4)
|3-0
|136
|2
|3. Newman
|3-0
|118
|3
|4. Notre Dame
|2-1
|101
|5
|5. Dunham
|2-1
|94
|6
|6. Oak Grove
|1-2
|89
|4
|7. Many
|2-1
|75
|7
|8. Episcopal-BR
|2-1
|52
|8
|9. Northlake Christian
|3-0
|40
|10
|10. Loreauville
|2-1
|26
|9
Others receiving votes: Catholic-New Iberia 24, Ascension Episcopal 22, Oakdale 14, South Plaquemine 3.
Class 1A
|School (first-place votes)
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1. Ouachita Christian (12)
|3-0
|144
|1
|2. Kentwood
|3-0
|127
|2
|3. Vermilion Catholic
|3-0
|121
|3
|4. Southern Lab
|2-1
|108
|4
|5. Homer
|3-0
|94
|5
|6. St. Martin’s
|3-0
|76
|6
|7. Riverside Academy
|2-1
|72
|7
|8. Haynesville
|3-0
|62
|8
|9. Ascension Catholic
|3-0
|52
|9
|10. St. Mary’s
|3-0
|36
|—
Others receiving votes: Glenbrook Academy 21, Logansport 14, St. Frederick 9.