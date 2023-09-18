There was no change at the top of the LSWA's high school football polls released Monday.

John Curtis in Class 5A, St. Thomas More in 4A, University High in 3A, Calvary Baptist in 2A and Ouachita Christian in 1A are the top-rated teams again. The polls are voted on by a statewide panel of sportswriters.

Class 5A

School (first-place votes) RecordPointsPrev.
1. John Curtis (8)2-01371
2. Edna Karr (4)3-01313
3. Destrehan3-01242
4. Zachary2-01064
5. Ruston2-1966
6. Carencro3-0728
7. Catholic-BR1-2595
8. West Monroe3-0519
9. Acadiana2-14810
10. St. Augustine2-1477

Others receiving votes: Airline 32, East St. John 16, Dutchtown 8, Southside 6, Brother Martin 3, Mandeville 2.

Class 4A

School (first-place votes) RecordPointsPrev.
1. St. Thomas More (9)3-01411
2. Lafayette Christian (3)3-01352
3. Neville3-01164
4. Westgate3-01075
5. Warren Easton2-11003
6. North DeSoto2-1836
7. Lutcher1-1668
8. West Feliciana2-1519
9. Teurlings Catholic2-1497
10. Opelousas2-120

Others receiving votes: Leesville 17, Shaw 15, Evangel Christian 10, Cecilia 10, Tioga 8, Vandebilt Catholic 8, Plaquemine 2, De La Salle 1.

Class 3A

School (first-place votes)RecordPointsPrev.
1. University (11)2-11421
2. St. James2-11272
3. E.D. White (1)3-01203
4. Sterlington2-11064
5. Madison Prep2-11025
6. Jena3-073
7. Union Parish1-2686
8. Parkview Baptist2-150
9. John F. Kennedy2-1367
10. St. Louis2-1308

Others receiving votes: Amite 24, Carroll 21, Bogalusa 18, Lake Charles Prep 8, Iota 4, Iowa 3, Kinder 2, Marksville 1, Wossman 1.

Class 2A

School (first-place votes)RecordPointsPrev.
1. Calvary Baptist (8)3-01401
2. St. Charles (4)3-01362
3. Newman3-01183
4. Notre Dame2-11015
5. Dunham2-1946
6. Oak Grove1-2894
7. Many2-1757
8. Episcopal-BR2-1528
9. Northlake Christian3-04010
10. Loreauville 2-1269

Others receiving votes: Catholic-New Iberia 24, Ascension Episcopal 22, Oakdale 14, South Plaquemine 3.

Class 1A

School (first-place votes)RecordPointsPrev.
1. Ouachita Christian (12)3-01441
2. Kentwood3-01272
3. Vermilion Catholic3-01213
4. Southern Lab2-11084
5. Homer3-0945
6. St. Martin’s3-0766
7. Riverside Academy2-1727
8. Haynesville3-0628
9. Ascension Catholic3-0529
10. St. Mary’s3-036

Others receiving votes: Glenbrook Academy 21, Logansport 14, St. Frederick 9.