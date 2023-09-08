SULPHUR – Acadiana’s 35-7 win over Sulphur Friday featured a somewhat new-look offense for the Wreckin’ Rams.
Of course, the Acadiana Veer Machine still rushed for 258 yards and four touchdowns on the night, but with starting quarterback Caden DiBetta sidelined due to injury, the Rams turned the offense over to Russell Babineaux.
Babineaux, a highly recruited wide receiver with offers from LSU, Florida State and Texas A&M among others, subbed in for DiBetta last week when he went down against LCA.
Friday’s win over Sulphur was the first time Babineaux ever started a game under center and the junior rose to the occasion, rushing for 88 yards and a touchdown while also throwing for 110 yards and a touchdown.
“I am ready for any moment and any position for coaches to put me in,” Babineaux said. “Being in the moment – under the lights and having the lights on you – you have to develop confidence and be ready to play wherever they put you. I’ll just keep working.”
Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said having an untested quarterback leading the team won’t come without bruises along the way, but he said he is confident in Babineaux’s ability to bridge the gap before DiBetta’s return.
“Russell made some big plays tonight,” McCullough said. “He had some miscommunication in the huddle. It was all snaps and I think you are going to have that with a guy who has never played under center before. We have to clean that up, but I think we will do that and be better with him.”
Babineaux fumbled the ball five times Friday night, losing two of them. All the mistakes came with getting the snap cleanly from center and Babineaux said he knows he has to put in the work if he wants to clean those mistakes up.
“Being under center for the first time in a real game was a challenge,” Babineaux said. “Other than some miscommunication snaps, I think it went fine. I just have to develop those skills and get better every week. If we fix the fumbles, we would have put 60 on the board.”
Babineaux threw the ball nine times in the game, including an 11-yard touchdown pass to Tayden Collins. McCullough said the idea that Babineaux couldn’t air it out Friday was never anything the Rams were worried about.
“He can make some throws when we ask him to,” McCullough said. “He made some of those throws tonight. We have a quarterback that hasn’t played and we lost some fumbles, but when we executed the plays, I thought they ran pretty well.”
Babineaux said he loves throwing the football and gets excited when passing plays are called. McCullough said DiBetta is currently “day-to-day” and may return as early as next week against New Iberia.
Until Dibetta’s return, Babineaux said he is going to enjoy every second leading the Wreckin’ Rams for as long as it lasts.
“It felt good to run the offense, to lead the team and get points on the board,” Babineaux said. “I liked getting everyone involved and I felt comfortable. Being able to get trust from the coaches is everything and coming in at quarterback and being able to lead is special. I just want to do my part in making this the best team possible and win every game we can.”