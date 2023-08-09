What we know
Rayne probably will be just as explosive as last season.
That's the result of returning most of its offensive production from 2022 that includes seven starters.
"We have some veteran players back," coach Kaine Guidry said. "We have a lot of experienced guys at the skill positions that have been starting varsity for two to three years."
Among the returnees are quarterback Dylan Judice and receiver Kylin Wheeler — both three-year starters.
Guidry is even more excited about the expected growth of the offensive line.
"We know that we have skill guys who can make plays," he said. "We averaged about 35 points last season, but it was all from explosive plays. We struggled at grinding out drives, and I think with our offensive linemen from last year gaining valuable experience we are going to be better at grinding out drives this year."
If that's the case, the Wolves will be be able to run the ball to keep drives alive and set up more big plays.
"Running the football is the key for us," Guidry said. "If we are able to run the football consistently, it is only going to create matchups on the outside that we believe we can win with the weapons we have out there."
What we don't know
Will the Wolves be able to stop opposing teams? That's biggest question mark this season.
Not only do they lack experience with only three returning starters, but they lack depth.
"We are going to have to catch up on defense," Guidry said. "Unlike on offense, we don't have much experience starting on defense. Now we do have a lot of talent defensively, but it is inexperienced talent."
It's important that Guidry and his staff are patient with their inexperienced defense.
"There is a big difference between practice reps and game reps," Guidry said. "There is only one way to get game reps and that's by playing."
The lack of depth on defense extends throughout the roster, which will force Guidry to play several Wolves on both sides of the ball.
"Our lack of depth is a really big concern," Guidry said. "We only have about 55 guys total on varsity and that's freshmen through seniors. Because of that, we are going to have to rely on some guys to play both ways. So, offensively we are going to have to be meticulous with our play and do a good job of giving our defensive guys the rest that they need."
How we see it
The Wolves are always good enough to contend in their district and regularly compete for the playoffs. That shouldn't be any different this year as Rayne has the talent to compete at the skill positions.
If they are going to earn its first postseason victory under Guidry and his staff, the Wolves are going to need younger players to step up and generate depth on defense.
Players to watch
Dylan Judice QB, 5-9, 160, Sr.
An experienced signal caller, Judice executes the Wolves' offense efficiently, excelling as a passer and in the running game.
Kylin Wheeler WR, 5-11, 168, Jr.
An explosive athlete, Wheeler is a three-year starter with the ability to impact the game several ways. Guidry will look to get the ball in Wheeler's hands early and often.
Korey Malone WR/RB/DB, 6-0, 165, Jr.
A do-it-all athlete for the Wolves who can score on any play, Malone is also a big part of what they want to do defensively. As a sophomore, Malone had 40 receptions.
Joseph Emilien SS, 5-9, 175, Sr.
A starter as a sophomore before sitting out last season, Emilien is an aggressive player who relishes the opportunity for contact. Emilien has good speed and is a sure tackler.
Jaylan Harmon DE, 6-2, 185, Sr.
Tremendous against the run, Harmon uses his length and size to make it difficult for opposing linemen to sustain blocks. Harmon is also an effective pass rusher who recorded 8½ sacks last season.
Projected starters
Offense
WR Kylin Wheeler (5-11, 168, Jr.)*
WR Austin Judice (5-8, 155, Soph.)
TE Ethan Guilbeau (5-10, 175, Sr.)
T Eric Lavergne (5-10, 205, Jr.)*
G Kayton Cruz (5-11, 215, Jr.)
C Layton Price (5-10, 220, Jr.)*
G Conor Venable (6-3, 230, Sr.)*
T Wendell Price (5-9, 240, Jr.)
QB Dylan Judice (5-9, 160, Sr.)*
RB Korey Malone (6-0, 165, Jr.)*
RB Joseph Emilien (5-9, 175, Sr.)
Defense
DE Jaylen Harmon (6-2, 185, Sr.)*
DT Chaiden Gibson (6-1, 230, Soph.)
DT Isaac Harrison (5-9, 220, Jr.)
DE Christian Deshotel (6-2, 190, Sr.)
LB Robert Breaux (5-9, 215, Sr.)*
LB Lon Paul Moody (6-1, 190, Soph.)
CB Cooper Letchworth (5-9, 165, Jr.)*
CB Blaise Guidry (5-10, 170, Sr.)
FS Austin Judice (5-9, 155, Soph.)
SS James Blake (5-8, 175, Sr.)
SS Joseph Emilien (5-9, 175, Sr.)
Coaches
Head coach: Kaine Guidry
Assistant coaches: Randy Judice (defensive coordinator, secondary) Dannie Harmon (linebackers) Steven Dye (defensive line) Ron Roberts (defensive line) Peyton Phelps (special teams/running backs) Jacob Thibodeaux (offensive line) Jordan Barousse (wide receivers) Brandon Auguillard (offensive line) Pappy Manuel (kickers/punters) Kaine Guidry(offensive coordinator, quarterbacks).
2023 schedule
Sept. 1 Beau Chene
Sept. 8 IOWA
Sept. 15 CHURCH POINT
Sept. 22 Kaplan
Sept. 29 Crowley
Oct. 6 EUNICE
Oct. 13 LaGrange
Oct. 19 WASHINGTON-MARION
Oct. 27 DeRidder
Nov. 3 LEESVILLE
2022 results
Beat Beau Chene 39-0
Lost Iowa 43-0
Lost Church Point 52-47
Lost Kaplan 34-14
Beat Crowley 28-7
Lost Eunice 30-21
Beat LaGrange 59-36
Beat Washington-Marion 49-20
Beat DeRidder 42-35
Lost Leesville 47-6
Playoffs
Lost Church Point 62-43
Past five years
2022: 5-6
2021: 6-5
2020: 3-6
2019: 6-5
2018: 3-8