Acadiana held off a late surge by Carencro in its 7-6 home win in District 3-5A play on Tuesday.
The Rams (14-10) scored all seven runs in the first inning with the help of five walks from Carencro’s starting pitcher who was replaced after just two thirds of an inning.
“We were patient at the plate and tried to make him throw strikes which was our plan going in,” Acadiana coach Clay Courtier said. “We got a couple of hits, but the walks really helped us.”
Banyon Theriot was able to right the ship for the Golden Bears, not allowing any earned runs in 5.1 innings of work.
“[Theriot] has been huge for us as a strike thrower. He don’t throw very hard, but when the wind is blowing in about 20 miles per hour, if we can just get it over the plate good things are gonna happen,” Carencro coach Thomas Tillery said.
Carencro delivered a big inning of its own in the fifth scoring five runs with the help of a ball going through the webbing of the first baseman’s glove on what looked like a routine groundout.
“We scratched and we scratched, but we just ran out of innings,” Tillery said.
Parker Gwyn came in after the Golden Bears scored their first three runs of the inning and after allowing an RBI groundout on his first pitch had an error by the second baseman allow another run cutting Acadiana’s lead to one.
“It wasn’t one of the greatest wins, kind of an ugly win, but we got it done,” Gwyn said.
Coach Tillery was incensed when his batter was called out on a grounder to third base which would have put the tying run in scoring position for Carencro.
“Yeah, that was a crucial call when momentum was going our way," Tillery contended. "I thought that was not a very good call in a big moment that we could have probably taken the lead or at least tied it up."
Gwyn then put up two shutout innings in the sixth and seventh to secure the win for the Rams with the help of some big plays in the outfield on hard-hit balls by the Golden Bears.
“It’s what we do, you know, that’s what’s expected from Acadiana High baseball," Gwyn said. "We come here to make the plays and get out of here with a bunch of wins."