What we know
Last year, under first-year head coach Josh Lierman, the Yellow Jackets won three games and were in three others until late in the fourth quarter.
The offense relied heavily on the trio of quarterback Alan Hamilton, running back Shanga Charles and quarterback turned receiver Christian Walker.
Now in Lierman's second year, Hamilton, a senior, and Charles, a junior, return as the Yellow Jackets look to improve and work toward their first winning season and playoff appearance since 2020.
"We know that we are going to be fairly young at some positions, but we have some good senior leadership in Alan Hamilton, Lamarionze Allen and Dwayne Scott," Lierman said.
Lierman said the strength of the team begins with Hamilton at quarterback, who threw for more than 1,000 yards, and Charles, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards.
"It starts with those two on offense and then on defense we have a senior-heavy defensive secondary that is going to have to lead some younger players on that side of the ball," Lierman said.
Areas of concern are the offensive and defensive lines, where Lierman said that there are no seniors on the offensive line and only two seniors on the defensive line but both are new on the defense.
"There is going to be some growing pains in that area for us this year," Lierman said.
What we don't know
The biggest area of concern for Lierman and the Yellow Jackets is how the defense will hold up with all of its new and younger players.
"I know one thing," Lierman said. "We're going to play as hard as we can and we're going to be in the right positions. It's just we don't know how things are going to play out on the field as we go through some growing pains."
Another factor is can Charles and Hamilton duplicate their success from last season as teams focus on stopping the New Iberia duo. Also, will a third player emerge who will take some of the pressure off of them.
How we see it
New Iberia has the talent to compete with anyone on its schedule. But playing in an always tough District 3-5A with eight other good teams, the question becomes whether or not the Yellow Jackets can stay with teams until the fourth quarter and find a way to pull out a win this year?
Players to watch
Allen Hamilton QB, 6-3, 180, Sr.
This will be his second year as the starting quarterback. Threw for more than 1,00 yards last year.
Shanga Charles RB, 5-8, 185, Jr.
He was the team's leading rusher last season as a sophomore. He started all 10 games at that position and had more than 1,000 yards rushing.
Landon Harmon OG, 6-2, 315, Jr.
He is a returning starter on the offensive line who brings massive size and experience to the unit.
Barrett Vice DE, 5-11, 250, Sr.
He is a new defensive starter but saw some playing time last season for the Yellow Jackets.
Dwayne Scott DB, 6-0, 165, Sr.
He is one of the returning starters in the secondary and is a two-year starter at safety.
Projected starters
Offense
WR Dameon Polite (5-8, 150, Jr.)*
WR Synjaya Hamilton (6-0, 170, Soph.)
WR Tristan Layne (5-10, 175, Sr.)
TE Landon Haydel (6-0, 185, Sr.)
OT Kordell Charles (5-11, 190, So.)
OG Landon Harmon (6-2, 315, Jr.)*
C Miles Theriot (5-10, 205, Jr.)
OG Xavier Mogerman (6-3, 305, Jr.)
OT Jack Camors (5-10, 235, Sr.)
QB Allen Hamilton (6-3, 180, Sr.)*
RB Shanga Charles (5-8, 185, Jr.)*
Defense
DE Barrett Vice (5-11, 215, Sr.)*
DT Korde Charles (6-1, 185, So.)
DE Trysten Phillips (5-10, 190, So.)
LB Tyler Cook (6-1, 170, Jr.)
LB Jamen Francis (6-2, 190, Jr)*
LB Dakota Alexander (5-10, 175, Jr.)
LB Conner Stewart (5-10, 170, So.)
CB Tryston Layne (5-8, 155, Sr.)
CB Greg Brooks (5-11, 170, Jr.)
FS Dwayne Scott (6-0, 165, Sr.)*
SS Lemarionze Allen (6-1, 165, Sr.)*
* Returning starter
Coaches
Head coach: Josh Lierman.
Assistant coaches: Chad Pourciau (Offensive Coordinator/QB), Brennon Robicheaux (Offensive Line), Scott Trahan (Offensive Line), Casey Barras (Tight Ends), Taj Lopez (Wide Receivers), Tracey St. Julien (Wide Receivers), Peter Derouen (Running Backs), Ceasar Trahan (Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers), Jonah Broussard (Defensive Line), Eli Lewellyn (Outside Linebackers).
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 Westgate
Sept. 8 Sam Houston
Sept. 15 ACADIANA
Sept. 22 Southside
Sept. 29 CARENCRO
Oct. 5 OPELOUSAS
Oct. 13 Barbe
Oct. 20 COMEAUX
Oct. 27 SULPHUR
Nov. 2 Lafayette
Home games are in all CAPS
2022 Results
Lost to Westgate 47-0
Beat Sam Houston 35-14
Lost to Acadiana 48-14
Lost to Southside 37-7
Lost to Carencro 51-34
Lost to Opelousas 40-21
Lost to Barbe 52-19
Beat Comeaux 48-12
Lost to Sulphur 17-14
Beat Lafayette 35-31
Past 5 years
2022: 3-7
2021: 0-10
2020: 7-3
2019: 2-8
2018: 2-8