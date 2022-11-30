St. Thomas More held off a late surge by Comeaux High to win its season opener Tuesday.
Despite being a young team, the Cougars kept their composure during the Spartans' second-half run and hit clutch free throws to get the 58-47 road victory.
“I really loved that when they made that big run a lot of young teams like that would have folded, but we kept our composure,” STM coach Danny Broussard said.
With only one returning starter, it will be on-the-job training for the Cougars throughout the pre-district schedule.
“We obviously have a long way to go. But again, it’s why you play these,” Broussard said. “You learn from it and you move on.”
The Cougars utilized a half-court trap defensively in the first half and a full-court trap in the second half to force 23 Spartans turnovers in the game.
“It’s what we’ve made a living off of, you know, pressure," Broussard said. "Our defense forced some big turnovers in key moments when we had to have a stop."
Mason Guillory led the Cougars in scoring with 29 points and hit eight free throws in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
Despite the loss, coach Montrelle Taylor sees a lot of potential for his team to do big things this season and was proud of the fight his team showed after falling behind early in the game.
“We fought till the end. I told my kids that even though we lost this game is something to build off of, because STM is a wonderful program and Danny Broussard is one of the best coaches in Louisiana,” Taylor said.
An underdog mentality will be needed to bring the Spartans success as they aren’t a traditional powerhouse in basketball, according to Taylor.
“We’re very under the radar as a school but with kids, that’s known to be an underdog, they have chips on their shoulders,” Taylor said.
STM will host Acadiana on Wednesday night, hoping to put together an early winning season.
“I’m really pleased with the way we finished the game, because they made a run at us and we kept it off and we got some good stops,” Broussard said.