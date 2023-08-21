WHAT WE KNOW
The Tigers and first-year head coach Zach Lochard were the feel-good story of the 2022 playoffs, squeaking into the Division II non-select playoff bracket as the final seed.
The 28th-seeded Tigers entered the postseason with consecutive losses but regrouped and upset fifth-seeded Carroll and 12th-seeded Iota to reach the quarterfinals.
Dynamic quarterback Kelby Hypolite is one of 15 returning starters who will seek to continue the momentum from last season. The dual-threat senior led the team in rushing with 1,369 yards and 13 TDs. He passed for 1,122 yards and nine TDs.
Hypolite will operate behind an offensive line that returns four starters along the interior, as well as tight end Ethan Comb. The line was outstanding last year with Hypolite averaging 7.4 yards per carry.
Special teams are another strong suit with first-team all-district kicker/punter Thinh Ho returning for his senior year.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
Although a wealth of experience returns, Lochard cautions that the Tigers will need to carve out a new identity.
"This is not the 2022 team," he said. "The biggest questions are 'Who are we? Who will step up as leaders? How will we respond to adversity?'"
Antonio Alexander, who led the team in tackles and rushed for nine TDs, was the vocal leader last year as a senior. Lochard is counting on Hypolite to be more vocal.
The Tigers can benefit from an additional running threat to keep defenses from focusing heavily on Hypolite. Who will it be? The second-leading returning rusher is backup quarterback Peyton Gonzales with 118 yards.
HOW WE SEE IT
Breaux Bridge kicks off the season with home games against Franklin and Tioga. The Tigers have a good shot at being 2-0 heading into a Week 3 parish rivalry game at St. Martinville.
St. Martinville is one of three tough away games on the schedule. The Tigers also have to travel to district opponents Cecilia and Opelousas. There is another big non-district home game against Teurlings Catholic in Week 5.
Breaux Bridge went 0-4 against those opponents last year with three one-sided losses. It's a safe bet that the Tigers will be competitive in those games.
Five Players to Watch
Kelby Hypolite QB, 5-8, 175 Sr.
The first-team all-district dynamo is a slippery ball-carrier who continues to improve his passing skills. Lochard expects him to get a chance to play quarterback on the next level.
Coddie Noel CB/WR, 5-8, 165 Sr.
The leading receiver with 25 catches for 432 yards and six TDs, Noel is equally impressive on defense (54 tackles, two interceptions, 13 passes broken up).
Landon Roberts LB, 5-8, 205 Sr.
Racked up 50 stops with five tackles for loss as a junior. Roberts is a hybrid defensive end/linebacker who recorded six tackles in the Vermilion Catholic scrimmage.
Guy Williams, OL, 5-9, 285, Sr.
Lochard calls Williams a "road-grader up front." The senior guard anchors an excellent offensive line.
Thinh Ho K/P 5-4, 140, Sr.
A calm, cool and collected customers, Ho ensures a field position advantage at punter, and is automatic on extra points.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Jay’den Chevalier (5-10, 185, Jr.)*
WR Jaden Broussard (5-9, 135, Jr.)
TE Ethan Comb (6-1, 170, Jr.)*
OT Ethan Pitre (5-11, 230, Jr.)*
OG Reece Poirier (5-11, 255, Sr.)*
C Kale Boudreaux (5-7, 240, Jr.)*
OG Guy Williams (5-9, 285, Sr.)*
OT Ashton Joseph (6-4, 200, Sr.)
QB Kelby Hypolite (5-8, 175, Sr.)*
FB Sage Chevalier (6-2, 180, Jr.)*
TB Cristian Matthews (5-6, 165, Sr.)
Defense
DE Logan Roberts (5-11, 205, Jr.)*
DT Braxton Joseph (6-1, 260, Soph.)*
DE Kaleb Theriot (5-9, 185, Jr.)*
LB D’mari Robertson (5-8, 230, Sr.)*
LB Landon Roberts (5-8, 205, Sr.)*
LB Baylon Champagne (5-8, 191, Soph.)
CB Coddie Noel (5-8, 165, Sr.)*
CB Krystian Bergeron (5-11, 155, Sr.)
SS Jakylon Thomas (6-0, 150, Jr.)*
FS Javaughn Nicholas (6-3, 152, Sr.)
* - Returning starters
Coaches
Head coach: Zach Lochard (15-17).
Assistant coaches: Tyrell Fenroy (Offensive Coordinator/RBs), Jonathan Zenon (Defensive Coordinator, Luke Barras (Offensive Line), Christian Adams (Quarterbacks), Larry Pettis (Wide Receivers/Tight Ends), Remaine Douglas (Defensive Line), Treverance Patt (Defensive Backs), Daylon McCoy (Head Strength Coach/Linebackers), Tim Williams (Linebackers), Brandon Gregory (Defensive Assistant), Landon Guidry (Offensive Assistant).
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 FRANKLIN
Sept. 8 TIOGA
Sept. 15 St. Martinville
Sept. 22 Ascension Episcopal
Sept. 29 TEURLINGS
Oct. 6 Cecilia
Oct. 13 Kinder
Oct. 20 BEAU CHENE
Oct. 27 Opelousas
Nov. 3 LIVONIA
2022 Results
Beat Franklin 13-64
Lost Tioga 21-12
Lost St. Martinville 41-13
Beat Ascension Episcopal 28-21
Lost Teurlings 38-0
Lost Cecilia 34-20
Beat Kinder 42-24
Beat Beau Chene 42-6
Lost Opelousas 45-0
Lost Livonia 27-21
Playoffs
Beat Carroll 21-17
Beat Iota 33-18
Lost North DeSoto 42-13
Last 5 years
2022: 6-7
2021: 4-7
2020: 3-6
2019: 10-4
2018: 8-4