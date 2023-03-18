Making good on a bad day

Hunter Strickland of Gonzales caught five bass weighing 6.58 pounds to win the 11- to-14-year-old age group in the Junior Southwest Bassmasters' March tournament held from the North Pass Landing at Manchac. All the young anglers had to contend with east winds and rising water, which made catching 'keeper' bass a challenge. French Settlement's Dustin Morales won the older age group with 9.43 pounds, and Ryder Owens, of Denham Springs, won the 7-10 age group with 3.35 pounds. The first-place winners received custom JSB fishing rods donated by Erich Matherne of Swamp Styx Custom Rods.