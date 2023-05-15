CROWLEY — John Melvin University became the latest college campus to make Louisiana its home in 2021, and it's now starting to build its first football team.
The college is located in Crowley but had to go all the way to Franklin, Tennessee, to find a coach to assemble the team.
Don Lee has been named the head football coach for John Melvin University’s football team.
Read more: Cajuns accept Mother's Day gifts to complete weekend sweep of Texas State
"I helped rebuild programs under my mentor at Middle Georgia College and that was all the way in 1995, and fell in love with going around and helping build and rebuild schools," Lee said. "So, I have been all over the country doing this and I am really excited to be here in Louisiana because we get to start from scratch."
Lee said the school is in the perfect spot when it comes to recruiting because it is on Interstate 10.
Lee stressed that football is going to be a big part of the recruiting pitch but he said it goes beyond that.
Read more: What does UL secondary look like now after two key late offseason departures?
"I want to give these young men an opportunity to play football but also to get a good education in the process," Lee said.
Lee said he already has nearly 50 players signed on to play and is working on assembling his coaching staff. He also put into perspective what to expect from this team in their first season.
"We are going to have a bunch of freshmen playing against juniors and seniors so it may not be pretty for a little bit," Lee said. "But stick with us and wait to see how we come along and grow and get better as a team because I have seen it happen everywhere I have been and this is not going to be different."
The team is currently in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and is working on becoming part of the Red River Conference. They will be traveling to play games teams in Texas and Florida with a few home games sprinkled in to show the NAIA that they are a real and competitive team.
"Louisiana loves their football, and I am so excited to get the season going and seeing everyone out there and to get some more of that food because it is just so good," Lee said while chuckling.
They will have to play at least eight games before being eligible to be placed in the Red River Conference and have four road games and three home games scheduled. Lee said he is working hard to find someone to play for that last game but is confident that they will find an opponent.
The team’s season set to start on Sept. 2, and their home games will be played at Gardiner Memorial Stadium in Crowley, where the high school Crowley Gents and Notre Dame Pioneers play their home games.