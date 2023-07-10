Justin Williams does it all on the baseball diamond.
The Acadiana Cane Cutters slugger leads the team with a .333 batting average and is tied for most doubles (five). The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder's athleticism allows him to patrol a large swath of real estate in center field.
He also pitches.
"When balls are hit into the outfield, very few land in the gap," Cane Cutters coach Darien Dukes said. "He's always getting on base where his speed works wonders."
The Cane Cutters have home games this week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. each night at Fabacher Field.
Williams is making an encore appearance with the Cane Cutters. Last summer, he helped lead the program to its first Texas Collegiate League championship. Even though Williams missed the first couple of weeks of this summer's slate, he was named to the mid-season TCL all-star team.
"That shows you what people in this league think of him," Dukes said. "He's just a really good ball player. He is willing to bunt and is able to bunt for a single.
"He's a true center fielder who is very, very fast and good with the glove. Anytime you can get a returning guy back who can help the younger kids with the travel and the transition to the wooden bat, it's worth its weight in gold."
Williams, who says he might actually be more proficient with the wooden bat, is in the NCAA transfer portal and will make a decision on his future in the next week or so.
The Madison, Mississippi, native signed with Hinds Community College out of high school. He set the single-season record of 18 home runs at Hinds while batting leadoff and hitting .330 with 56 RBIs.
He spent last year at Louisiana Tech. In his starting lineup debut, Williams went 3-for-6 with two home runs and four RBIs at Middle Tennessee. Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana, Memphis, LSU-Shreveport and Southeastern University in Florida are among the programs he's considering.
Williams has hit safely in 12 of 14 games with six multi-hit outings.
On June 22, he went 5-for-6 with two doubles and a home run as the Cane Cutters overcame a large deficit to defeat Baton Rouge 9-8.
"I'm trusting myself at the plate," he said.
Williams and Lee Amedee, who have taken turns hitting first and second in the lineup, have similar offensive numbers. Amedee is second on the team with a 327 batting average. Williams has 21 hits. Amedee has 20
"Lee and I go to the cages together before games and work on stuff," Williams said. "It's been a good summer. I've been working a lot, and that work is showing up in the (batter's) box."
Although Williams hasn't pitched yet this summer, he says it's coming soon. The initial plan is for him to assume a short relief role. College programs also like him as a two-way player.
"I get asked all the time if I like pitching or hitting better," he said. "I get the same feeling stepping into the box that I get when I toe the rubber. If someone will let me do both, I'll always try for that."