Getting inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in a Las Vegas on Tuesday evening was special for former LSU All-American Kevin Faulk for many reasons.
As a player, he was deeply honored.
“A lot of people have played college football over the years, but only a special few can say they joined the company we just joined,” said Faulk, who rushed for a record 4,557 yards and 46 touchdowns with 6,833 all-purpose yards from 1995-98 at LSU.
Joining Faulk in the 2022 induction class included such older players as Sylvester Croom (1972-74, Alabama) and Terry Miller (1974-77, Oklahoma State) from previous generations as well as those who performed after Faulk left the Tigers like Andrew Luck (2009-11, Stanford) and Michael Crabtree (2007-08, Texas Tech).
Deep down, though, Faulk knew why Dec. 6, 2022 was his time to be on that stage.
Last month, Faulk’s father, Gerald, died.
“Definitely, definitely, it came at the perfect time,” Faulk said.
Again.
When Faulk was informed he was going to be inducted this year in January, that too came at a good time.
His family was still grieving the shocking death of his 19-year-old daughter Kevione last September and Faulk was also heartbroken professionally after not being retained on LSU’s coaching staff when Brian Kelly took over the program last December.
“During my life, football always knows when to come around,” Faulk said. “It always seems football is there when I need it.”
For Faulk, the induction’s timing was comforting as he tried to both cope and gain understanding through the many dark days the recent series of life-altering events brought him.
“It was just uplifting,” Faulk said. “It reminded me that God is in control. He’s always been in control … just trying to get a better understanding of it all.”
On a lesser emotional level, Tuesday’s induction was also just plain fun.
Faulk was able to reunite with some old friends like former LSU running back Charles Alexander, as well as meet some new ones like fellow inductee Chuck Ealey.
Ealey led Toledo to 35 consecutive wins from 1969-71 as a black quarterback. When the NFL shunned him in the 1972 draft after the Ohio native told them he intended to play quarterback, he enjoyed a championship career in the CFL.
“Talking to him about his story was a cool experience,” Faulk said. “You just see it on his face what it meant to him to make it as a black quarterback.”
Another familiar face for Faulk in the induction class was former Penn State linebacker LaVar Arrington (1997-99).
Faulk remembers a story “about eight years ago” when he was walking in the French Quarter with his wife and heard a voice yelling at him, “You can’t walk away from me like that. I’ve seen that walk before walking back to the huddle.”
It was Arrington.
“LaVar is crazy,” Faulk laughed. “It was fun catching up with him.”
And of course, he took a picture with Archie Manning.
“I definitely talked to Archie,” Faulk said. “I believe he is one of the reasons why I’m in with our Louisiana connection.”
Faulk said he got a letter from Peyton Manning after he retired from the NFL, essentially saying that he and the rest of the Manning family have followed his career from high school all the way through his Super Bowl years with the New England Patriots and were proud of everything Faulk had achieved.
“It was really cool,” Faulk said.
Other well-known college football stars among the induction class were: Champ Bailey (1996-98, Georgia), Marvin Jones (1990-92, Florida State) and Rashaan Salaam (1992-94, Colorado).
“The guys made it a unique experience,” Faulk said. “It was great to talk to those guys on and off the camera. Talking to those guys and hearing the stories from all of them who also know what it takes to get to that level was fun.”
Faulk wouldn’t say what the next step in his career would be, but did hint that he’ll be back in the game in some capacity fairly soon.
“I just know I have to be around football,” Faulk said. “We’ll see who comes knocking or who I go knocking to first.”