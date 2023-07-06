The American Legion state baseball tournament gets started on Saturday at A.A. Comeaux Park in Abbeville. It's the first time in recent years that the tourney has been held in the Acadiana area.
Five local programs - the Lafayette Drillers, Crowley Millers, St. Landry Bank Indians, Lafayette Braves and the Gulf Coast Bank 29ers - are participating in the eight-team, double-elimination bracket.
"Honestly, we have a really good draw," said Drillers coach Matt Standiford, whose team is seeded third behind Ascension Parish-based Gauthier-Amedee and Jesuit-based Retif Oil out of New Orleans.
The Drillers (14-5) face sixth-seeded Crowley in the opening round at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Dylan Dronet (Acadiana HS) threw a complete game four-hitter in the Drillers' 6-1 win at Crowley on June 20.
"We're excited because Crowley eliminated us in the state tournament the past two years," Standiford said. "Both teams were missing some guys in the matchup earlier this summer.
"The first game is big. We put a lot of emphasis on it. We want to take care of business and stay in the winners bracket."
Baseball coaches often don't reveal their starting pitcher until gametime, but Standiford readily named Cameron Gonzales as his opening day pitcher. Gonzales, who graduated from Breaux Bridge in 2022, is 4-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15.2 innings.
"Cameron has been one of our top arms all year," Standiford said. "He's the most experienced. The goal is to have him available to pitch the championship game next Wednesday."
Other top pitchers on the staff include Grant Porche (1-0, 2.47 ERA, 17Ks in 17 IP), Cohen Elkins (2-0, 3.60 ERA), Cabet Blanchard (1-2, 3.10 ERA) and Dronet (2-0, 4.50 ERA, 11Ks in 12 IP).
"We've had a lot of guys throw this summer," Standiford said. "We don't have a pitcher who has thrown 20 innings. We have five guys who have pitched between 12-17 innings. It's huge to have fresh arms."
Gonzales, who plays shortstop when he isn't pitching, hits leadoff with a .405 batting average, 21 runs scored and 11 stolen bases. Another Breaux Bridge product, Dorien Jackson, is hitting a team-high .435 with 17 RBIs and nine stolen bases. Jackson played for Nunez CC last season.
Dronet has a team-high 20 RBIs with five stolen bases. First baseman Kade Hebert (Breaux Bridge HS, South Arkansas CC signee) has a .300 batting average with 10 RBIs and seven steals.
Lafayette Christian senior outfielder Cooper Martin, who is batting .333 with six steals, has hit multiple home runs.
"Cooper has played really well lately," Standiford said. "He's a difference maker, a lefty-bat who can swing for power."
Other key players include South Arkansas commitments James and Eric Heiken.
Gauthier-Amedee received the top seed as the reigning champion. Retif Oil finished runner-up last year. The Drillers, who drew the third seed due to their overall record. are 6-0 against the other local teams.
"The bracket is very competitive," Standiford said. "It's evenly balanced. St. Landry Bank (13-6, No. 4 seed) has the best group they've had in three years.
"The key for us is to win the first game. It sounds cliche', but we'll be able to save our pitching."
2023 American Legion Baseball State Tournament
(All games at Comeaux Park, Abbeville)
Saturday's Games
10 a.m. - Crowley vs. Lafayette Drillers
1 p.m. - St. Landry Indians vs. Bossier Phillies
4 p.m. - Lafayette Braves vs. Retif Oil
7 p.m. - Gauthier/Amedee vs. Gulf Coast 29ers
Sunday's Games
10 a.m. - Game 1 vs. Game 3 losers
1 p.m. - Game 2 vs. Game 4 losers
4 p.m. - Game 1 vs. Game 3 winners
7 p.m. - Game 2 vs. Game 4 winners
Monday's Games
1 p.m. - Game 7 loser vs. Game 6 winner
4 p.m. - Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser
7 p.m. - Game 7 vs. Game 8 winners
Tuesday's Games
4 p.m. - Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser
7 p.m. - Game 10 vs. Game 11 winners
Wednesday's Games
4 p.m. - Game 12 vs. Game 13 winner
Thursday's Game
7 p.m. - If necessary