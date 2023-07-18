The path to a state championship took a slight detour for Lafayette Little League, but the Big Blue is still in the hunt.
Ascension Parish defeated Lafayette 7-3 in a highly anticipated winner's bracket matchup at the Broussard Sports Complex Monday night. Ascension Parish (3-0) is the only unbeaten team remaining in the tournament.
Coach James Brou's team will have to win three games in a span of just over 24 hours to achieve their goal. If Lafayette eliminates Eastbank at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, the Big Blue will need to win consecutive games against Ascension Parish on Wednesday beginning at 6:00 P.M.
"I think this team can do it, right?" Brou said. "We're set up from a pitching standpoint. I think we have the arms to make it happen. We just have to go out there and swing the bats. It's simple things."
Ascension Parish and Lafayette split two games last year at the state tournament in the 11-year-old division.
Pitcher Aiden Louque limited Lafayette to one hit through the first three innings as Ascension Parish built a 7-0 lead in a game that didn't start until 9:00 P.M. due to a three-hour weather delay.
"When a pitcher comes out and holds down a team for so long, that matters," Brou said. "He had a decent breaking pitch that we didn't time right."
Lafayette figured out Louque in the fourth inning. Zeph Prejean, Ian Davis and Matthew Brou each singled to load the bases with one out Gavin Smith knocked in two runs, and Ashton Schexnaider drove in another. Relief pitcher Tanner Schexnaider walked Graham Hebert to load the bases again, but the right-hander recorded a strikeout to end the frame.
Tanner Schexnaider allowed two hits over the final 2 1/3 innings. James Fontenot singled in the fifth, and Prejean singled to lead off the sixth.
"We have to get timely hits," Brou said. "That's the message we conveyed to the team. We had the bases loaded or two men on base several times and didn't get the timely hits."
Carson Guilbeaux kept Ascension Parish off the scoreboard in the first inning, fielding a single in right field and firing a bullet to Prejean at shortstop, whose relay throw to Davis at third base arrived ahead of a baserunner.
"Carson has been doing that for a long time," Brou said. "A lot of people have misconceptions about right field. It's one of the hardest positions to play."
Relief pitchers Baylen Hebert and Prejean shutout Ascension Parish for 2 1/3 innings. Hebert, who halted Ascension Parish's third-inning rally, didn't allow a hit over 1 1/3 innings.
"Baylen did a great job of coming in and helping bridge to the next guy," Brou said. "He has a funky release where the ball does something weird. We can always count on him to get ground balls and lazy fly balls. That makes it easier on the defense."
Offensively, Davis and Prejean had two hits apiece. Fontenot made one of the game's best defensive plays. After an Ascension Parish batter beat out an infield hit, the first baseman threw out a baserunner at third to end the inning.