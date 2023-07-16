BROUSSARD Lafayette Little League is one win away from an appearance in the championship game at the state tournament.
Through two innings at the Broussard Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon, Lafayette and Greater Lafayette were locked into a 7-7 tie.
Relief pitchers Graham Hebert, James Fontenot and Gavin Smith threw a shutout for the next four innings, and the Lafayette bats continued to produce runs in a 15-7 win.
"I believe in my team," Lafayette coach James Brou said. "It's a resilient group of kids. They fought today."
Lafayette, which will face Ascension Parish in the winner's bracket semifinals on Red Field 1 at 6 p.m. Monday, got nine hits and 15 walks. Zeph Prejean, Ian Davis, Eli Feehan and Hebert had two hits apiece.
Ascension Parish breezed through its first two games, routing South Lake Charles 14-0 and Moss Bluff 14-1. Last year, Lafayette finished as state runner-up to Ascension Parish in the 11-year-old division.
The Lafayette/Ascension Parish winner will have some cushion in the championship round. The opponent that emerges from the loser's bracket will have to defeat Lafayette or Ascension Parish twice.
Greater Lafayette (1-1) squares off with Shreveport in an elimination game at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
"We know we can put together competitive at-bats," Brou said. "We extend pitchers by fouling out balls and getting walks - getting on base any way possible."
The top four of the lineup - Fontenot, Eli Begnaud, Prejean and Davis - combined to score nine runs. Davis had three RBIs and a triple. Hebert tripled and Prejean led off the decisive fifth inning with a double. Lafayette scored three in the fifth for an 11-7 lead.
"Our guys can swing it," Brou said. "That inning gave us some breathing room where we could zone in."
Greater Lafayette took a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the first inning on three hits, three walks, two errors and a passed ball. Whitbury Stelly's double brought in Treverance Faulk and Haven Savini in the bottom of the second with no outs.
The Lafayette bullpen didn't allow another hit while recording the final 15 outs.
"We have a 'next man up' mentality," Brou said. "The next guy has the mentality that he's going to come in, pick up the guy that was in front of him and shut things down."
Brou will have his entire pitching staff available for Monday with the exception of Hebert, who threw 38 pitches on Saturday.
"With mandatory pitch counts, staying in the winner's bracket is crucial," Brou said. "It's a huge advantage from a pitching standpoint."