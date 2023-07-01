Lee Amedee knows how to make a grand appearance.
Amedee didn't report to the Acadiana Cane Cutters at the beginning of the Texas Collegiate League season because UL was participating in an NCAA regional at the University of Miami.
Since he joined the team, Amedee has had at least one hit in all nine games with four multi-hit performances.
"I just try not to think about it too much," Amedee said of his approach at the plate. "I want to get on base, produce and score runs for my teammates."
He leads the team with a .359 batting average, has hit both of the Cane Cutters' triples, has nine RBIs and has walked six times compared to five strikeouts.
"Lee attacks the baseball," Cane Cutters coach Darien Dukes said. "When he gets the pitch he wants, he has the ability to go either way. I knew he could swing the bat, but I didn't realize he had so much gap power."
Amedee went 3 for 6 with a triple and three RBIs in a 10-7 loss to the Victoria Generals on Friday. On June 22, he hit a two-out, two-run game-winning single in a come-from-behind win over Baton Rouge.
"I was having a bad game that night," he said. "I was 0 for 3 and got another chance to redeem myself. I forgot about the past at-bats and was able to come through for my team."
Amedee is a true utility player, logging time at every infield position. He might get reps in the outfield, too. He appeared in 17 games with four starts as a true freshman at UL.
At St. Amant High School, he earned Class 5A first-team all-state honors while batting leadoff for a team that reached the state finals. The Gators upset Barbe in the quarterfinals, the only time the Lake Charles-power has lost a playoff series.
Although Amedee hasn't had enough at-bats to qualify for the TCL's statistical season leaders, he has hit a fifth-best .391 over the past seven days with no strikeouts in 23 at-bats. He has batted leadoff in the past two games after spending time batting third and fourth in the order and is tied for the league lead in triples.
"I think my success has been mainly due to my teammates telling me what to look for from opposing pitchers they've already faced," he said.
The fourth-place Cane Cutters (10-14) will host second-place Brazos Valley (15-8) at 7:05 p.m. Sunday at Fabacher Field. Acadiana will play 13 home games in July with a six-game homestand stretching from July 7-16.