The powerhouse Little League programs in the state remain.
Each summer Lafayette Little League, as well as South Lake Charles and Eastbank, begin their 12-year-old seasons with realistic dreams of traveling to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
But as they prepare for the 2023 Louisiana Little League state tournament this weekend at St. Julien Park in Broussard, the field appears to be getting deeper.
For one, there’s a second Lafayette team in the fold.
Greater Lafayette Little League — coached by Walter Guillory, Richard Gabriel and former Baltimore Orioles 10th-round selection from Louisiana Tech Wes Hawkins — managed to beat Lafayette Little League once in the district tournament before settling for the runner-up entry into the state tournament bracket.
“We’re just anxious and grateful that we have the opportunity,” said Guillory, whose club will open against 2019 World Series champion Eastbank at 6 p.m. Friday on Red Pod Field 1. “Our kids are excited. Like I told them, you have to go through them (Eastbank) at some point in the tournament, so why not it be the first game?
“Our kids are excited. We feel like they’re prepared to go, and we’ll just see what happens.”
Eastbank is coached by Scott Frazier, whose older brother Lenny coached Guillory and UL’s outfielders in the early 1980s.
Another new team in the picture is Ascension Parish, the runner-up to Eastbank at their district tournament. As 11-year-olds last season, Ascension Parish defeated Lafayette Little League in the state finals. Ascension Parish opens against South Lake Charles at 4 p.m. Friday.
“Ascension Parish, it’s only been three years, but their program has really risen in the state ranks,” Lafayette Little League coach James Brou said, “so you can definitely throw them in with South Lake Charles and Eastbank — those are the teams you want to go compete against and possibly play for a state championship.”
Brou’s Lafayette Little League program is hoping to return to the Little League World Series for the fourth time after reaching Williamsport in 2005, 2011 and 2021.
“We’re very familiar with the history and legacy,” said Brou, whose team will open against Bossier at 6 p.m. Friday on Red Pod field 2. “We’re very, very proud of the guys who have come before us and hopefully we can go out there and follow in their footsteps.
“We’ve got 12 players form nine different schools in the parish, so we’ve got a good mix of kids from all over the parish.”
On the mound, Lafayette is paced by Eli Begnaud and Eli Feehan, the son of UL Hall of Fame center fielder Steven Feehan.
Offensively, Lafayette is loaded with five left-handed hitters, including Zeph Prejean and Ian Davis, as well as brothers James and Justin Fontenot.
“In the middle of that lineup is Ian Davis,” Brou said. “That’s our big power guy. He’s going to be out there swinging for the fences, so we’re really excited to see what he does at the state tournament this weekend.”
Greater Lafayette has players from as far west as Crowley, north as St. Landry Parish and east into St. Martin Parish.
Guillory points to his pitching staff as the team’s strength.
“We have some kids who can really throw the ball,” said Guillory, who said Whitbury Stelly is the expected Game 1 starter.
Other arms he’s counting on include Carter Gobert, who is the nephew of former 19th-round Braves pick Chris Gobert from Northside High, as well as Briggs Miller and Cohen Menard.
Former Lafayette Christian football coach Trev Faulk’s son Treverance is an outfielder on the squad.
“The biggest thing I try to teach to these kids is to enjoy this, because it’s going to be over with,” Guillory said. “I told them Tuesday at practice that this team will never be assembled again, and so just enjoy the moment.
“We’ve put the work in, so just enjoy yourselves and see what happens.”
If both Lafayette teams win in the opening round, they would meet at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“This is our first time in the state tournament and we’re excited about that,” Guillory said. “We’re trying to model ourselves after Lafayette Little League and the great job that program has done with their kids.”
The tournament winner advances to the regional tournament in Waco, Texas.
Louisiana Little League state tournament
(All games at St. Julien Park)
Friday's Games
4 p.m. - Shreveport vs. Moss Bluff (Red 1)
4 p.m. - South Lake Charles vs. Ascension Parish (Red 2)
7 p.m. - Greater Lafayette vs. Eastbank (Red 1)
7 p.m. - Lafayette vs. Bossier (Red 2)
Saturday's Games
4 p.m. - Game 1 vs. Game 2 winners (Red 1)
4 p.m. - Game 3 vs. Game 4 winners (Red 2)
6 p.m. - Game 1 vs. Game 2 losers (Red 1)
6 p.m. - Game 3 vs. Game 4 losers (Red 2)
Sunday's Games
4 p.m. - Losers bracket semifinals (Red 2)
4 p.m. - Losers bracket semifinals (Red 1)
Monday's Games
6 p.m. - Winners bracket semifinals (Red 1)
6 p.m. - Losers bracket finals (Red 2)
Tuesday's Game
6 p.m. - Championship round (Red 1)
Wednesday's Games
6 p.m. - Championship game (Red 1)
8 p.m. - If necessary (Red 1)