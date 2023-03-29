EUNICE The LSU Eunice Bengals are off to one of the best starts in school history, winning their first 30 games of the season to earn a No. 1 ranking nationally.
The Bengals are sit only three wins away from tying their 2016 record of 33-0 and only five wins away from catching their record for longest winning streak.
Coach Jeff Willis said not too much has changed as far as his philosophy and his approach to his team. He shows up every day expecting his group to be ready to work and get better and they have been meeting that expectation.
“We have not changed anything, we know who we are and what we want to do, and they know what we expect,” Willis said. “Everyone like to win, and it is fun to win but if these guys aren’t getting better than we are not doing our jobs and that’s what is important.”
Willis credited a lot of this season's success to his pitchers and how they have been performing this season.
“Our pitching rotation has been very good for us all season long it does not matter who is up there on the mound we feel like we can win with them,” Willis said.
Leading the way on the bump for the Bengals are a duo of Parker Webb and Connor Benge. Both players are posting an ERA of 1.70 or less along with a WHIP (walks and hits to IP ratio) of 1.10 or less.
Both players are well on their way to getting 50 or more strikeouts this season and have been dominating games when in. Coupled with stellar hitting performances from Parker Coley, Korey Cooper and Alexander Saunier who have a .361 average or higher the Bengals are determined to make a big impact on the conference.
Saunier is a Lafayette native who attended Lafayette High School before helping the Bengals get of to one of the best starts in school history.
With a great start to the season and history in sight for this year's Bengals team, it is an exciting time for the baseball team in Eunice. This year’s team is now within striking distance etching their names in the school history books.
The 35-game winning streak came during the 2020 and 2021 seasons after the 2020 season was cut short because of COVID-19. Despite being so close to making school history Willis knows there is a bigger prize he wants his team to win.
“At the end of the day it is cool to be ranked number one, but it is just a number on a piece of paper and the guys know that, and with the winning streak we have had better starts and we get knocked out in the regional round,” Willis said. “But it is really good to see us doing what we need to do and to be where we are because not a lot of teams get to experience this, but we just have to stay focused and accomplish the goals we set at the beginning of the season.”
Willis said the team had to define what success was to them and he said it has been their motivating factor all season long.
“We had to ask ourselves what it means to be successful,” Willis said. “We want to be competing for a championship and developing baseball players and again it is nice to be number one in the nation and we are grateful for that, but we want to be able to say we are champions along with that.”
The seven-time champions season will continue when they travel to Carthage, Texas to play Panola College for a three-game series Saturday and Sunday after a Wednesday evening trip to meet Centenary College in Shreveport.