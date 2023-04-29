Most parents know May is for kids, and now that we’re staring at Mother’s Day month, it looks like the youngsters are barreling their way to the end of school and, hopefully, a productive summer.
It started last weekend with the Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation High School championships, a two-day bass extravaganza for 135 teams from across our state. The two-angler teams qualified through a series of four “trails” during the previous eight months.
Launching from Doiron’s in Stephensville, and fighting dirty water and a post-front wind, the Lafourche Bassmasters’ team of Brody Boudreaux and Cooper Callahan brought in back-to-back five-bass limits for a 21.15-pound total to take the title. Their catch earned tackle, a scholarship and a berth in the B.A.S.S. High School National Championship set this summer.
Second place went to Kaden Holley and Caleb Pourciau. The Brusly High team came in with 17.99 pounds.
Third and fourth places were claimed by Josiah Shockley and Landon Watts (Livingston Parish Bassmasters, 17.95 pounds) and Walker High’s brother-sister team of Hunter and Breanna Holland (17.28).
The weekend’s Wow! came from Kellen Katchur, the Barbe High angler, who stunned the crowd by weighing an 8.13 pounder taken from the Verret Basin. That fish earned him the Joel Clifton Memorial Scholarship.
The tournament also featured 30 Junior Division teams, a competion won by the Live Oak Junior Eagles team of Connor Magee and Corbin Good with a 5.24-pound total, and a bid to the Junior Bassmaster National Championship.
State director Tommy Abbott reported the best action came on “...Brush Hog style baits and Delta Lure spinnerbaits when anglers targeted bass during an early morning shad spawn.
Abbott said the youngsters caught more than 600 bass, and all but three were released alive.
There’s more
It also was time to pass out state high school bass honors for the 2022-2023 season.
Rayne High’s Will Guidry and Tanner Meyer were named Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation High School Anglers of the Year.
And, the individual “trail” champions included: West Trail, Meyer and Guidry; North Trail, Mason McCormick and Alexis Virgilitto, Bossier Parish; East Trial, Destin Morales and Samuel Cobb Jr., Livingston Parish Bassmasters; and, Junior Bassmater Anglers, Piers Picou and Jaxson Plaisance, Central Catholic Junior Eagles.
These teams earned automatic berths in upcoming Bassmaster Nationals.
Up this week
While more than 100 high school and junior teams will descend on Natchitoches next Sunday for a Bassmaster tournament, near 300 college teams will invade later this week for a the Thursday-Friday Strike King Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops at Grand Ecore Recreational Area on the Red River.
Natchitoches’ launch site is on the Red’s Pool 3, and the college anglers will be limited to fishing Pools 2, 3, 4 and 5. Pools 4 and 5 are north of our state’s oldest settlement towards Shreveport.
Launch times are 6:10 a.m. for all three competitive fishing days, and weigh-in is set for 2:10 p.m. Coverage of these tournaments will be available at website: Bassmaster.com.
More for kids
Registration is open for the June 10 Youth Fishing Rodeo set for Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge near Pearl River.
It’s for youngsters ages 4-15 at the refuge’s Jim Schmidt Boardwalk Trailhead and fishing access site at the Pearl River turnaround at Exit 11 off I-59 North in Pearl River.
Fishing from the bank fishing ponds from 7:30-11 a.m. with prizes for the top catches. Young anglers must be accompanied by an adult and be able to hold a fishing pole.
All registered children will get a t-shirt, bait enough to fish, and there’s lunch set for the entire family. The fee is $10 per child and loaner fishing poles rigged with tackle will be available. Registration closes May 26 or when refuge personnel determine all spots have been filled.
To register and pay online go to the refuge’s website: flwr.org/
You can download the registration form (fws.gov/event/youth-fishing-rodeo) and submit it with check or money order addressed to the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges, Inc. and can be dropped off or mailed to: Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Headquarters Office (9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays), 61389 La. 434, Lacombe, LA 70445.
The old guys
Louisiana’s 20-angler B.A.S.S. Nation team – 10 each in Boater and Nonboater divisions – will join similar teams from seven states along with Mexico, Zimbabwe and Namibia for the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Central Regional set Wednesday through Friday.
The more than 200 fishermen will fish the Arkansas River from Muskogee, Oklahoma. It’s one of five Nation regionals to send the top qualifiers from each state to the B.A.S.S. Nation Championships later this year. Fishing hours run from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Bassmaster.com will have full daily coverage.
The commission
Setting the opening days for the remaining closed waters for the spring inshore shrimp season; adopting the final rules for the 2023-2024 hunting seasons; and, learning the results of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Red Drum Public Opening Survey top Thursday’s 9:30 a.m. Wildlife and Fisheries Commission set for state headquarters on Quail Drive in Baton Rouge.
It’ll also be the first time Rachel Zechenelly will be introduced as the new head of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Enforcement Division. Now, as Col. Zechenelly and a 24-year veteran of the division, she is the first woman to hold the position. She replaces retiring 30-year veteran Col. Chad Hebert.