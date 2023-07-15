Come Monday, in a move anticipated since the Fourth of July holiday, private recreational offshore fishermen will have an additional red snapper added to their daily limit.
It means a four-fish-per-day limit, up from the three-a-day rule our Wildlife and Fisheries Commission approved for the May 26 season opener.
A reminder the minimum size for “keeper” red snapper remains 16 inches.
The daily limit was three in 2022 — and the commission approved Fridays-through-Sundays season — when Louisiana's private red snapper annual allocation was slightly more than 816,000 pounds.
Under new guidelines mandated by federal fishery regulations, the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council was pushed to increase the Gulf-wide allowable catch for the private sector.
That resulted in Louisiana getting a 934,587-pound allocation this year.
That increase pushed the commission to approve a seven-days-a-week season until the allocation was reached.
After six weeks of data compiled through our state’s LA Creel survey program, it was clear Louisiana anglers would not catch near the 934,587-pound quota by the end of the year.
The latest? Through July 2, the private recreational take was estimated at 247,987 pounds, or 26.5%, of the annual allocation. It represents the catch through the Memorial Day weekend and the highly anticipated summer vacation days.
Charterboat operations working under state regulations also are included in the private recreational red snapper count. Charter/for-hire businesses working under federal permits have a different allocation and work under a different season structure. The new daily creel limit does not apply to federally permitted charterboats.
The increase came after interim Wildlife and Fisheries secretary Robert Shadoin signed what’s called “a declaration of emergency” allowed under state management of red snapper.
“Today’s action is another example of how LDWF’s hard work to get red snapper management under the control of LDWF (to) reward our Louisiana red snapper anglers,” Shadoin said in a LDWF release.
A push for the increase came because any allocation not reported by Louisiana, or any of the other foiur Gulf states, goes back into a pool to be divided by the five states for their 2024 allotted catches.
Detailed red snapper landing estimates are posted on the Wildlife and Fisheries website: wlf.louisiana.gov/red-snapper.
A new FAD
Offshore fishermen will be able to find it at Mississippi Canyon 148 reef.
The “it?”
A Fish Attracting Device — FAD — set by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Artificial Reef Program at MC-148, a reef in 451 feet of water about 30 miles south-southeast of Venice.
The coordinates are Latitude 28⁰ 47.646’ and Longitude 89⁰ 10.527.’
State fisheries folks said the highly visible buoy “can be expected to attract pelagic species like tuna and wahoo and provide fishing opportunities for anglers who favor those fish.”
For more, email Mike McDonough at mmcdonough@wlf.la.gov.
On target!
Women’s basketball and baseball have a companion national champion springing from LSU’s Baton Rouge campus — Louisiana’s 4-H Shooting Sports team.
These youngsters from across the state now own three national titles (they also won in 2019 and 2021) spanning the past four competitive shooting seasons, and a second-place finish in 2022. COVID-19 prevented a national competition in 2020.
At Grand Island, Nebraska, the shoot drew 718 4-H competitors between the ages of 14-18 from 42 states. Thirty-five shooters and nine coaches made up the Louisiana team competing in air pistol, air rifle, compound archery, hunting skills, muzzleloading, recurve archery, shotgun, small-bore pistol and small-bore rifle.
Westin Airhart, of Sabine Parish, finished first in hunting skills; Lincoln Parish 4-H member Paxton Mounts won the small-bore rifle competition to lead the Louisiana team; and, 16 from our state placed in the top 10 in their chosen individual categories.
Then, Louisiana had four teams finish first overall — air rifle, hunting skills, small-bore pistol and small-bore rifle — and six out of nine teams placed in the top four.
When all was totaled, Louisiana won the Sweepstakes Award for the aggregate of its nine teams’ efforts.
“It was very exciting to see LSU baseball win the national championship ... and the Louisiana 4-H Shooting Sports program (did) the same at the end of the week,” 4-H youth development instructor David Boldt said. “The kids, coaches and parents were wonderful to be around. I’m very proud of their accomplishments.”
Cat Island
After a partial closure since late April, Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge is open without restrictions. The NWR indicated all trails are open for walking or nonmotorized biking.
Access continues to be via the parish servitude, which bypasses a damaged portion of Creek Road, and vehicle access ends at the parking lot at the Wood Duck trailhead.
All vehicle access beyond this point requires a special use permit from the refuge’s office.