Louisiana’s hundreds of thousands of coastal fishermen, especially those who target speckled trout, will have to wait another 60-plus days to find out if Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission decision will untangle a web four years in the making over this most popular species.
By now, anyone interested in the outcome knows what’s transpired since 2019 when state marine biologists raised a red flag about the dwindling speckled trout population.
Today, here’s what the proposed regulations look like:
- A “slot” limit, 13-20 inches for “keeper” trout;
- An allowance of two fish in the daily catch measuring longer than 20 inches;
- A 15-fish daily limit per fisherman;
- Charterboat skippers and crew will not be able to retain a catch while on chartered fishing trips;
- A “sunset” provision to end this proposal at midnight, Jan. 1, 2028, after Wildlife and Fisheries staff provides an up-to-date stock assessment at the commission’s April, 2027 meeting.
- Provides the commission the opportunity to modify trout regulations before 2028.
Commission member Brandon DeCuir offered the new regulations. It was approved by a 4-2 vote (commission chair Andrew Blanchard of Houma did not have to vote to break a tie), and it was the same proposal DeCuir put forth in July when it was voted down. Commissioners Joe McPherson (Woodworth) and Al Sunseri (New Orleans) cast the “no” votes. DeCuir (Baton Rouge), Kevin Segrera (Abbeville), Andy Brister (Lake Providence) and Gene Reynolds (Dubberly) voted “yes.”
There’s little point in rehashing the wrangling over this issue, other than McPherson’s 12-18 inches (two over 18) and 15-fish limits motion failed for lack of a second. The discussion of trout management by basins — Pontchartrain, Barataria-Terrebonne and Mermentau-Calcasieu — didn’t get enough traction to warrant a vote.
What’s important is what’s next.
Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a public hearing at 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at its Baton Rouge headquarters, then the issue will head to the State Senate and House Natural Resources committees for “oversight,” a 30-day period when the joint committee could accept or reject the proposed changes.
Without objection, new regulations could be effective as early as Nov. 20.
Fall shrimp
Thursday’s meeting produced a Monday opening for the fall inshore shrimp season across the state’s inside waters, except for the Biloxi Marsh area.
State law regulates the opening dates when at least 50% of the shrimp in an area are larger than 100 to the pound. The state sampling project showed Biloxi Marsh shrimp will reach that threshhold Aug. 16, when that area will open at 6 a.m.
Monday’s opening is split. It's set for a 6 a.m. opening on inside waters from the Louisiana-Mississippi line westward to the Mississippi River’s South Pass, and from the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel (Eugene Island) west to the Louisiana-Texas line.
Waters from South Pass of the Mississippi River westward to the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel will open at 6 p.m. Monday.
Maps for this season are on the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/shrimp-season.
This just in
The Ascension Area Anglers Open bass tournament comes up Saturday from Doiron’s Landing in Stephensville. Details are listed in the Outdoors Calendar. Proceeds help our state’s qualifiers with expenses to compete in the B.A.S.S. Nation Nationals.
Huh?
NOAA Fisheries released its final gray triggerfish rule — an increase from 16 to 25 fish per day — for commercial take from the Gulf of Mexico. The new regulation is effective Sept. 1.
The federal agency was quick to note, “does not affect the recreational season or bag limits.”