Bonnielyn Rogers is all smiles after weighing a speckled trout in last weekend's Catholic High Alumni Fishing Rodeo held from Moran's Marina in Fourchon. Although this fish didn't place, she was the envy of her older brother and younger sister for a second-place speckled trout in the Youth Division she weighed in on the rodeo's first day. She also weighed in a first-place, 6.09-pound sheepshead.