These feral hogs were found on the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge. Wild hogs are invading all 64 Louisiana parishes and the LSU AgCenter estimates they do $76 million in damages annually to agricultural and wildlife habitat. Hunters taking to the woods for the spring squirrel season are encouraged to take feral hogs. Louisiana's Hunters for the Hungry has been approved to accept donations of feral hogs taken by hunters and landowners for processing and distribution to food banks and other organizations to feed the needy. A list of processors can be found on the group's website: h4hla.org. Or you can call (225) 937-7422.