Matthew Nobile of Sorrento and Jason Campbell of Berwick will represent Louisiana in October’s B.A.S.S. National Championship after finishing atop their 10-angler teams Friday in the three-day B.A.S.S. Nation Central Division tournament held on the Arkansas River from Muskogee, Oklahoma.
Nobile finished sixth overall in the Boater Division on an 11-bass catch weighing 28 pounds, 7 ounces.
Campbell was fifth overall in the Nonboater Division. His six-bass catch totaled 16-10.
The Central division tournament brought together eight states’ 10-angler teams in both divisions, and the top finisher from each state’s Boater and Nonboater teams qualified for the Oct. 18-20 Nationals on South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell.
Howard Hartley Jr. of Berwick gave Nobile a run for his money by finishing seventh overall (13 bass, 28-2), and Gonzales’ Jamie Laiche was 10th (11 bass totaling 25-2.)
Cole Findley, of Forsyth, Missouri, won the Boater division with 36 pounds, 4 ounces. James Seymour, of Oglesby, Texas, was the top Nonboater with a 19-8 total.
The Louisiana team finished first in the overall catch with 200 pounds, 12 ounces, which was ahead of Kansas’ 196-13, but the Kansas team took the $5,000 first-place money for their Wednesday-Thursday total of 171-2. The Louisiana team earned $3,000 for its 166-12 second-place finish.
Our All-American
Jase White, a senior at Haughton High School, is among 12 anglers selected for this year’s Bassmaster High School All-American fishing team announced Friday.
An accomplished fishermen with six first-place finishes in 2022 tournaments, White has a 4.27 GPA, is in his school’s National Honor Society and is a member of the Random Acts of Kindness Club in his community. He plans to enroll in Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, on a fishing scholarship.
Other All-America team members are from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and two from South Carolina.
Sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors, the 12 were selected from among 300 applications (33 states). They will be invited to compete in the Bassmaster High School All-American tournament, set June 1-4 along with a Bassmaster Elite event on Sabine River at Orange, Texas, where the young anglers will be paired with an Elite Series angler for a one-day tournament.
Colleges on the Red
Seth Elkins and Dale Hansard won the Strike King Bassmaster College Series on the Red River with a two-day catch weighing 29-9. The event launched at Grand Ecore in Natchitoches. The team ran north to Pool 5 near Shreveport to earn a berth in the series’ College Series National Championship. Their first-day catch included a 6-5 largemouth.
LSU-Shreveport’s Brayden Nichols and William Tew, in third place at 23-11, was the top Louisiana school among the 135 teams.
More shrimp
The big news coming from Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is the 6 a.m. May 18 opener for the inshore shrimp season in two areas.
That time and day, inside waters will open from the Louisiana-Mississippi line west to South Pass of the Mississippi River, and from Freshwater Bayou Canal west to the Louisiana/Texas state line.
Waters from South Pass west to Freshwater Bayou Canal opened May 1.
An old friend
Surrounded by family and friends, Tommy Virgets celebrated his 90th birthday this weekend. An LSU baseball letterman and a diehard outdoorsman, Virgets was in the first LSU Baseball Coaches Committee to help now legendary coach Skip Bertman launch the Tigers’ incredible national championship runs. Happy birthday, and know, Tommy, you’ve been elected to the Older Baseball Guys Club.
Houseboats
Duck hunters who plan to moor houseboats on the Atchafalaya Delta Wildlife Management Area have until June 13 to submit bids for available spots for the 2023-2024 through 2027-2028 hunting seasons.
The berths are on the Main Delta and Wax Delta locations. Wildlife and Fisheries managers noted that the highest bidders on up to 40% of the available mooring points will be awarded a five-season lease agreement.
For details and the application go to the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/atchafalaya-delta.
You can request these documents by calling Leslie Campbell at (337) 735-8667, or by email: lpcampbell@wlf.la.gov.
If you need more info, email Tyson Crouch: tcrouch@wlf.la.gov or Vaughan McDonald: vmcdonald@wlf.la.gov.
Beeliners
The catch of Vermilion snapper, called “beeliners” by most Louisiana offshore fishermen, will increase this summer after the Gulf Council reviewed data showing a healthy population in Gulf waters.
The new “acceptable biological catch” limits jumped from 3.11 million pounds to 7.27 million pounds and the new “stock annual catch limit” is 5.452 million pounds, up from 3.11 million pounds.
These new limits will take effect May 25, and new daily creel limits will be posted on the council’s website: gulfcouncil.org.
Gag grouper
Federal fisheries managers announced what they called “a temporary rule” to stem the rate of overfishing of gag grouper that moved opening day of the season on gag grouper in the Gulf of Mexico from June 1 to Sept. 1. The season will close Nov. 10.
This action is the result of a stock assessment showing this species has a population “too low (overfished) and that too many gag are being caught (overfishing is occurring).”
The 'gray' zone
The Gulf Council is proposing a commercial trip-limit increase from 16 to 25 on gray triggerfish. The public comment deadline is June 5.
Comments can be sent to the federal e-rulemaking portal: regulations.gov/document/NOAA-NMFS-2023-0044-0001, then click the "comment” icon.
For written comment, mail to: Peter Hood, Southeast Regional Office, NMFS, 263 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701.
The Federal Register name/number (published May 5): 88 FR 29048.