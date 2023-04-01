It’s springtime and a young man’s fancy turns to, what else? Bluegill!
Yes, the small and very game member of the sunfish family, and a fish that turns out to be a staple in most all backyard fish frys for the next three months.
It’s not that these light-tackle battlers are bunched up like they will be in the coming weeks, but they’re getting ready as evidenced by their willingness to take anything cast their way during the last several days.
This increase in activity comes follows the same timetable laid out year ago by avid bluegill chaser Tony Accardo (God, rest his fish-catching soul!)
“Check out the pecan trees,” Mr. Tony said. “Don’t go lookin’ for ’em until the pecan trees bud out, and they won’t start bedding up until the pecan trees leaf out.”
True to form, the bluegill began biting when, just last week, the pecan trees began putting a light green coat over their gray-brown bodies.
Even better, this is cheap fishing. You can do it from a bank, or a pond if you’re fortunate to know someone who’ll give you access to small, quiet waters.
Yeah, you can buy crickets from any number of places, but digging nightcrawlers from a backyard garden works pretty well, too.
And, if you follow in Mr. Tony’s footsteps, then poppin’ bugs cast on a fly rod can produce exciting action and yields more than enough for those backyard gatherings.
Now, with most sac-a-lait apparently through with their spawning ritual and bass in the middle of producing the next generation, bluegill provide another piscatorial pleasure. What’s more, their cousins, the chinquapin (redear sunfish) aren’t far behind in this parade, the will extend the panfish fishing season that much longer.
Bass Week
A week of chasing all things green – maybe brown if you include smallmouth bass – came to a screeching halt last Sunday when Canadian Jeff Gustafson took home $300,000 for his 42-pound, 7-ounce catch plucked from the Tennessee River in the Bassmaster Classic held in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Around here, it ended a day earlier with the crowing of champions in the 74th annual Big Bass Rodeo & Fishtival held in New Orleans’ City Park.
The park’s lagoons and ponds continue to produce impressive largemouth bass. Justin Landry proved that point by winning the Joe Courcelle Awards for his 6.26-pound bass. Second went to Kevin Schilling’s 5.49 pounder and Jack Winters took third with a 5.36. Dylan Smith took home the Junior Angler’s Bass award with 2.7 pounder.
The event, the oldest continuing fishing tournament in our country, attracted more than 500 anglers, and none prouder than the five comprising Brother Martin High’s The Miracle Workers who successfully defended their Battle for the Bass title against 28 other high school teams. Their two-fish combined catch topped out at 4.99 pounds.
On Toledo Bend, Daniel Bryant from Scott, Louisiana bought in a five-bass limit weighing 22 pounds, 10 ounces to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League’s Cowboy Division event on Toledo Bend. South Louisianans Trent Manual, from Iowa, was fourth at 18-1; Lafayette’s Ernie Hillebrandt took fifth with 17-3; and, Lake Charles’ John Ellender was ninth at 14-5.
Louisiana’s two Bassmaster Classic qualifiers, Greg Hackney from Gonzales and Tyler Rivet from Raceland, made it to the finals of the three-day “World Series of Bass Fishing.”
Hackney finished 10th with a 30-14 total for a $20,000 payday, and Rivet ended up 21st with a 24-4 catch and a $13,000 check.
Turkey season
Baiting for turkeys began early this year, and state wildlife agents kicked off their enforcement patrols on the special youth-only weekend when they cited 43-year-old Darwin Nelson for hunting turkey over a baited area in Evangeline Parish and contributing the delinquency of a juvenile.
The Enforcement Division report indicated LDWF agents found an area baited with corn the week before the special weekend hunt, then staked out the setup then found Nelson “...place a turkey decoy in the baited area. Then Nelson and a juvenile got behind some camouflage netting and actively called for turkeys.”
His fine could run up to $500 fine with possible jail time for the alleged baiting issue, then contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile carries another $500 fine and a possible six-month jail stint.
A word to the wise: they’re out there, and they’re watching, and lots most folks than enforcement agents have cellphones and are willing to use them to report violations.
Turkey Note 2: Continuous years of flooding forced the closure of the Sherburne and Richard Yancey wildlife management areas for the turkey season. Flood waters during the nesting season on both WMAs have reduced the reproduction of turkeys.
Turkey Note 3: With turkey lottery hunts in full swing on both tracts of the Tunica Hills Wildlife Management Area (West Feliciana Parish), the WMA is closed to the public on weekends through April. So, the closure is for March 26, April 1-2, April 8-9, April 15-16, April 22-23 and April 29-30.